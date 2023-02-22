WDC High School Business Professionals of America qualify for state competition

WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek High School Business Professionals of America are headed for the state competition next month after recently qualifying in regionals.

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the nation’s leading career technical student organization that provides students the chance to further their knowledge and prepare for a career in today’s fast-paced business environments.

“BPA is an organization that allows students to develop leadership skills and give them opportunities to compete against each other in a number of events or categories ranging from finance to health care,” said Shayne Haustveit, a WDC High School business education teacher.

The Wadena-Deer Creek BPA chapter had another outstanding performance at the Region 6 competition in Park Rapids on Jan. 25, according to Haustveit, who is the Wadena-Deer Creek High School BPA coach/advisor.

"We had 20 Region champions," Haustveit said. "All 33 kids that competed qualified for the state competition in March! … We had 20 kids win their event, and then all 33 of them at some point in their event placed in the top five in the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Haustveit said the Wadena-Deer Creek High School BPA chapter had a small advantage in last month’s Region 6 competition because of a smaller competition region.

“But at least in terms of the seven years I've been doing this, I've never had everyone (qualify for state) — I've usually had one or two students kind of fall short — so definitely a new precedent since I've been advising,” Haustveit said.

The 2023 Minnesota State Leadership Conference will be held from March 9 through March 11 in Minneapolis, according to a news release from Kyle Gylsen, Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools communications/marketing/community education coordinator.

“It gives those students an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete against others,” Haustveit said. ”It's really nice to know that everyone as a group has qualified, and they all get to go and continue on this path to national together without anyone being kind of left behind.”

Students are able to prepare themselves for careers in business administration, finance and accounting, information technology, video production, human resources, computer programming, graphic and web design, small business entrepreneurship and more.

“In most cases, our kids are in events where if you place in the top five in the region, you get to advance the state,” Haustveit said of the high school chapter’s performance last month at the regional competition in Park Rapids.

Haylee Dickey is a Wadena-Deer Creek High School senior who joined the local school BPA chapter last year when she was a junior.

“Well, I had always had an interest in it,” Dickey said. “I just never really had the confidence to join. I never thought I would be really good enough to do anything well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old from Wadena qualified for state and nationals last year and then placed at nationals. As a co-curricular organization, BPA has the ability to enhance student participation in professional, civic, service and social endeavors, according to the organization’s website.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:

“Some of my friends were involved with it,” said Ellie Hale, a Wadena-Deer Creek High School senior who lives in Wadena. “And last year, the adviser kind of came to me and asked me about it and I tried it out and liked it a lot.”

Business Professionals of America’s mission is "to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service."

“We've gone to state every year that I've been here,” Haustveit said of the local high school BPA chapter. “And last year, we had 12 national qualifiers and three national finalists, and what that means is they placed in the top 10 in the nation in their event last year.”

BPA members participate in these activities to accomplish their goals of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation, safety and health, according to the organization.

“I like the competition aspect of it,” Hale said of the local high school BPA chapter. “And I liked that it's something different than just, like, a regular sport.”