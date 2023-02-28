Watch out for snow, blustery conditions this evening through Wednesday afternoon

Looks like March is coming in like a lion – with snow and wind in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Otter Tail, Wadena, Becker, Hubbard, and Grant counties, including the cities of Wadena, Perham, New York Mills, Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Wolf Lake, Fergus Falls, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. There may be large snowfall differences across these counties, with the heaviest snowfall coming Tuesday night, and the highest amounts expected in the Fergus Falls to Wadena corridor.

The National Weather Service warns that travel may be difficult. Falling snow and blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility, and the hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

The winter weather advisory is from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

