News
News reporting
Wadena's Economic Alliance seeks new executive director; applications open until Jan. 16

The Economic Alliance, an economic development corporation serving Wadena County, is seeking a new executive director, according to a Dec. 15 news release. Application deadline is Jan. 16, 2023.

A postcard highlights the new "Wadena County is Calling" initiative launched in November 2022.
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
WADENA — The Economic Alliance, serving the economic development needs of Wadena County, is searching for a new executive director, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the group.

The group's current director, Katie Heppner, was named the next director of the North Central Small Business Development Center at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. She will begin her new role in January 2023.

"We are grateful for all of Katie’s contributions to the Economic Alliance and to the community as a whole," said Emily Farniok, president of the Economic Alliance Board of Directors. "Under Katie and the board’s leadership, we have developed a positive reputation throughout the county and have a solid foundation to build upon. We are now looking forward to our next stage of growth and continuing to pursue our vision of making Wadena County the best place to do business."

According to the news release, a transition plan is in place to ensure continued service to businesses and communities throughout Wadena County.

Applications to become the new executive director will be accepted until Jan. 16, 2023. Interested candidates can view the position posting at: www.thealliancemn.org , and cover letters and resumes should be sent to: alliancehr@wcta.net .

"There is an incredible amount of talent in our region, and we are excited to have the opportunity to talk with people about how we can work to improve the local economy," said Farniok. "This new chapter of the Economic Alliance is absolutely set up for success, and we look forward to seeing how the next executive director grows the organization."

Related Topics: WADENAWADENA COUNTYECONOMYDEVELOPMENTJOBS
