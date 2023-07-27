Wadena’s Crazy Days and Sidewalk Sales to include pub crawl, free concert

WADENA — Paulette Ohm is just crazy about the Crazy Days & Sidewalk Sales retail event and its ability to promote what Wadena businesses have to offer.

The shopping starts Thursday, Aug. 3, with in-store specials on Friday and Saturday. Ohm owns 1776 Clothing Co., a downtown boutique next to the Cozy Theatre, and has participated in the Crazy Days and Sidewalk Sales ever since she bought the business more than four years ago.

The 1776 Clothing Co., a downtown boutique owned by Paulette Ohm, is located next to the Cozy Theatre. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“What Crazy Days is for me is it is a fun way for people to be out,” Ohm said. “We do crazy deals on that day. It's a fun day where it's just different.”

Ohm said her clothing boutique on Jefferson Street offers “fashionable, reasonably priced and comfortable” clothing and accessories. She said she has offered 80% off in previous years as part of the Crazy Days & Sidewalk Sales event.

“This year, there will probably be some that'll be — I'm not sure if there'll be any at 80% — but there'll be 70%, there'll be things that are up to 70% off,” Ohm said.

Paulette Ohm, owner of 1776 Clothing Co. in downtown Brainerd, checks out her merchandise Thursday, July 20, 2023, ahead of the annual Crazy Days & Sidewalk Sales shopping event. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"From clothes to shoes, furniture and tools, along with live music and a pub crawl, Wadena’s Crazy Day and Sidewalk Sales event is going to be bigger this year,” said Dana Cantleberry, executive director of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce.

New this year will be a free concert by Rick Adams from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in Burlington Northern Park.

The Moorhead musician performs country to ‘70s soft rock, so bring a lawn chair to enjoy the live music that will be part of the Crazy Days & Sidewalk Sales festivities.

Rick Adams Contributed / Dana Cantleberry

“We are excited for Rick to put on a concert here in Wadena. He used to be with the band called The Roosters out of Fargo … a very popular kind of country band many years ago,” Cantleberry said.

“It’s just another way to bring people to Wadena. We're always trying to come up with ideas on how to bring people to town,” she added. “Our theme is ‘Shop, eat and chill with us in Wadena.’”

Ohm said of Crazy Days & Sidewalk Sales, “It's bargains but it's also family time. We're trying to get more family events tied back to it so there's something for everybody.”

The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce will sell hot dogs, chips and pop for $5 and ice cream treats for $1 from 5-7 p.m. during Thursday’s acoustic performance, sponsored by Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union.

Ashley Doebbeling, center, of Drastic Measures Brewing in downtown Wadena helps out a customer at the bar on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“If there's bad weather, we will move the concert to Drastic Measures Brewing. … Not only will downtown merchants be hosting sidewalk sales, but businesses like Merickel's Ace Hardware and others throughout Wadena will also be hosting sales,” Cantleberry said.

Business owners and customers are encouraged to dress up "crazy" or be creative during Crazy Days & Sidewalk Sales.

“That’s part of the fun … that business owners are dressed crazy,” Ohm said. “I have dressed up every year for Crazy Days as well. … It’s exciting.”

People checked out the sales outside and inside at Lyle's Shoe Store during Wadena's Crazy Day sales on Aug. 5, 2021. Rebecca Mitchell / Wadena Pioneer Journal

There will be six downtown establishments participating in the new "Leid Back Crazy Days Pub Crawl" from 4-9 p.m. Friday: Drastic Measures Brewing, The Iron Corral, Little Round Still, The Uptown, the Wadena Elks Lodge and the Wadena Veterans of Foreign Wars

“Each bar will be giving out a colored lei when they purchase a drink or food item,” Cantleberry said. “Each bar will be giving away prizes valued at $50 or more. Pub crawlers will get a slip of paper to enter the prize drawings."

Pub crawlers need not be present to win and must be 21 and older to be eligible for the prize drawings. Also, each bar will have a "Crazy Days Drink" on special or to sample.

“You might see our bar workers and owners dressed in crazy, fun attire too! There is no cost to participate, just crawl at your own pace, collect a different colored lei from each pub and enter your name for six different drawings,” Cantleberry said.

“I think most people like sidewalk sales — they are a lot of fun, people get to see what the variety of items are … and we encourage people to come to Wadena to shop, eat and support our shops and restaurants, as well as take in a free outdoor concert and a fun pub crawl!”

