News Local

Wadena volunteers honor those who served with cemetery flag display

An estimated 80-plus hours of volunteer time is put into the annual flag display at the Wadena Cemetery, which is a project of the local VFW and American Legion posts.

More than 20 veterans and other volunteers from Wadena VFW Post 3922 and Wadena American Legion Post 171 gathered at the Wadena Cemetery on the morning of Wednesday, May 24, to place Bronze Star grave markers and American flags on the gravesites of those veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces.
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 3:26 PM

