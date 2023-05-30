Wadena volunteers honor those who served with cemetery flag display

WADENA — More than 20 veterans and other volunteers from Wadena VFW Post 3922 and Wadena American Legion Post 171 gathered at the Wadena Cemetery on the morning of May 24 to place Bronze Star grave markers and American flags on the gravesites of those veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces.

Over 700 Bronze Stars and American flags were placed throughout the cemetery. It's estimated that over 80 hours of volunteer time is put into this event every year to make sure those who've passed are honored over the Memorial Day weekend