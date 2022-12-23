Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Wadena sheriff: Cops arrest man as he struggles to reach loaded gun

It took multiple officers using pain compliance techniques to control and handcuff the man, who faces seven charges in Wadena County Court.

Michael Fondurulia
By News Staff
December 23, 2022 01:11 PM
WADENA — After struggling to arrest an Isle, Minn., man who turned out to have a loaded pistol in his pocket, law enforcement officers allegedly found over 100 grams of meth and over 100 rounds of ammunition on him and in his car, according to a news release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr.

Michael Fondurulia, 44, of Isle, was charged in Wadena County District Court with felony first-degree sales of a controlled substance and six other charges.

On Dec. 20, he allegedly sold 28 grams of methamphetamine to undercover agents with the West Central Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, then scuffled with officers from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the Wadena Police Department, and the task force who were trying to arrest him.

According to the news release, “as law enforcement approached the suspect, he became non-compliant with verbal commands.” Officers gained control of his hands and stopped him as he reached towards the pockets of his jacket – where a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol was found in the right-hand pocket.

It took multiple officers using pain compliance techniques to control and handcuff Fondurulia.

Also found on Fondurulia were two loaded 9mm magazines, 28 grams of methamphetamine, cash, a digital scale, and multiple baggies of the type commonly used for distributing methamphetamine.

A search warrant, executed on the vehicle that Fondurulia was driving, turned up 86 grams of methamphetamine (for a total of approximately 142 grams) and 101 rounds of ammunition, according to the news release.

Fondurulia was earlier convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance, and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

On Dec. 22, Fondurulia was charged in Wadena County District Court with seven felonies, including aggravated first-degree controlled substance crime and several counts of felon in possession of firearm or ammunition.

If convicted, Fondurulia faces a sentence of 86 months to 40 years on the controlled substance charge, and 5 to 15 years on the firearm charges, to be served consecutively.

Fondurulia appeared in Wadena District Court, where bail was set at $150,000 cash or bond without conditions, and $75,000 bond or $7,500 cash with conditions of release.

