Wadena semi driver injured in Otter Tail County crash

A semi driver from Wadena was injured when two semis left Highway 10 and hit the ditch in Otter Tail County on Dec. 15.

James Dean Wegscheid, 57, of Wadena was taken to the Wadena hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol, which released the report on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The driver of the other semi, Christopher Lee Boyer, 57, of Los Angeles, had no apparent injuries, according to the State Patrol.

No airbags deployed, both men were wearing seatbelts, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

Both semi's were westbound on Highway 10. Wegscheid was driving a 2006 Freightliner and Boyer was driving a 2021 International, which lost control and entered the ditch. The Freightliner lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. Dec. 15 on snowy-icy roads on Highway 10 west of Leaf River Road-County Road 75 in Compton Township. The Wadena Police Department and Wadena County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.