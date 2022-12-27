Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wadena School Board adopts 3% tax levy increase at meeting

The Wadena-Deer Creek School Board approved a final 2022, payable 2023 property tax levy of $2,187,922 at its Monday, Dec. 19 meeting, an increase of 3% over the previous year.

Wadena School Board.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools Business Manager Brian Jacobson updated the WDC School Board and visitors on the proposed 2022, payable 2023 school district property tax levy at a truth-in-taxation public hearing held during the board's regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Vicki Gerdes / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
December 27, 2022 08:12 AM
WADENA — Landowners in the Wadena-Deer Creek school district will see an overall property tax levy increase of 3% in 2023, following the WDC School Board's adoption of a final 2022 certified levy of $2,187,922 at its Monday, Dec. 19 meeting.

Business Manager Brian Jacobson presented the final 2022 levy and 2023 proposed budget during the annual truth in taxation hearing held during the board's regular meeting, noting that he didn't feel the 3% increase was "out of line" with the tax levies certified by the city and county earlier this month.

The levy was approved unanimously by the board, which also said goodbye to outgoing members Peter Hayes and Ryan Damlo with coffee and cake at the conclusion of the meeting.

Superintendent Lee Westrum thanked both of the departing board members for their service, noting that they were among the few who chose to "put your name out there" and run for a seat on the board. Hayes said, "It's been an honor," adding, "We've got some great people on the board right now, and I'm happy about that."

Hayes had served on the board for a total of 12 years (over two different terms), and Damlo for 4 years.

Also at the Dec. 19 meeting, the board discussed a recent wave of illness that had swept through the district. Westrum noted that students had suffered from "a combo of influenza, Covid, strep (throat), cold and RSV. Last week we had a couple days where we had 80-90 out of 1,050 students out sick for a couple of days. It is much better this week."

Lori Christenson of ICS (Industrial Contract Services), Inc. , also updated the board on its facilities planning process, noting that "progress is being made." She said that there are several "listening sessions" planned for next month with students, staff, administrators, school board members and the public to discuss where improvements are needed.

Listening sessions are scheduled as follows:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 9: School board and administration, time to be determined.
  • Monday, Jan. 16: Pre-kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school teachers and support staff (three separate sessions during the day, time TBD); in-person community listening session at 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 17: Student listening sessions, times to be determined.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 18: Virtual community listening session via Zoom, 12 p.m.

Westrum said after the meeting that the board is "in the very early stages of considering some upgrades to our outdoor athletic facilities and looking at our enrollment projections and how much space we need going forward."

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
