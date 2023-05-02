99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wadena Rotarian Folkestad honored for 65-year membership

The Wadena Rotary Club honored local resident Roger Folkestad on Wednesday, April 26, for his 65 years of membership with the club.

Wadena Rotary Club member Roger Folkestad was honored by his fellow Rotarians for 65 years of membership at the club's regular meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 1:36 PM

WADENA — On Wednesday, April 26, at the noon meeting of the Wadena Rotary Club, Rotarians recognized the incredible tenure of one of their own. 

Rotarian Roger Folkestad, age 95, is in his 65th year of membership with the Wadena Rotary Club.  Several members of his family joined the club for lunch, and Roger had a few Rotary memories to share. One of his prominent memories was a Rotary International trip to Africa, where he got to see firsthand the good work that Rotary was doing in the fight against polio.

Also in attendance, via a Zoom call, was Rotary District Governor Kay Biga, who added her congratulations and well wishes.  Former District Governor Don McClean was also there, and presented Roger with his own Polio Plus pin, along with accolades for Roger’s years of service to his community and to the mission of Rotary. 

Several Rotary members shared memories of Roger in Rotary through the years, citing friendship, service, and the stability of membership in a solid organization like the Wadena Rotary Club. Roger told the club with his charming wit, with a smile, that he would volunteer to take another turn as Club President 10 years from now, if they were so kind as to ask him.

Congratulations Roger, and Thank You for your 65 years of service!

