Wadena piano student compete in state piano contest

WADENA — Three Wadena piano students moved on to the Minnesota Music Teachers Association piano contest after winning their preliminary rounds in Alexandria on Jan. 28.

The students are all pupils of local piano instructor Julia Whynott, who said more than 5,000 students enter the competition every year, so moving to the state level is a huge accomplishment.

"(The) MMTA piano contest encourages meticulous work and high performance standards," said Whynott, in a written statement.

The MMTA piano contest finals were held on March 4-5 at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and included competitors from the Twin Cities, Greater Minnesota and virtual entrants.