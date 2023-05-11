99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wadena OKs tiny houses, with limits

The Wadena City Council at its May 9 meeting approved a measure to allow tiny houses on lots that are smaller than 9,000 square feet, about a fifth of an acre.

Wadena City Sign
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
Karen Tolkkinen
By Karen Tolkkinen
Today at 9:27 AM

WADENA — Tiny houses might start popping up in Wadena, some on lots that are too small for a normal-sized house.

The Wadena City Council at its May 9 meeting approved a measure to allow tiny houses on lots that are smaller than 9,000 square feet, about a fifth of an acre. The city requires normal-sized homes to be built on lots that are at least that size. Tiny houses may also be built as a secondary dwelling on a larger lot with an existing home.

There are about a half dozen lots in the city limits smaller than 9,000 square feet, said Dean Uselman, Wadena's economic development and planning and zoning director.

“This is a growing trend," he said. "I don’t know if it’s a good growing trend.”

Over the years, the city has received several requests to allow tiny homes, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any tiny homes to be built within the city must follow the following restrictions:

  • They must be permanently anchored to a foundation and may include a basement, crawl space, storm shelter, or other similar sub-grade area.
  • They must have permanent utility connections and include facilities for cooking and personal hygiene.
  • The lot they are on must have at least one off-street parking space for the occupants.
  • Tiny houses must be new construction and may not be a repurposed existing accessory building.
  • Tiny Houses must be of all new construction using new materials.
Karen Tolkkinen
By Karen Tolkkinen
Reporter Karen Tolkkinen grew up in Plymouth, Minnesota, graduated from the University of Minnesota with a journalism degree in 1994. Driven by curiosity and a desire to learn about the United States, Karen Tolkkinen has covered local news from Idaho to New Hampshire to Alabama and landing at the Echo Press in Alexandria in 2017.
What To Read Next
Downtown Wadena as viewed from Jefferson Street and Colfax Avenue.
Local
Wadena bakery may soon reopen
May 11, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Energy Forum (edited).png
Local
Lake Region Electric Cooperative to hold energy forum
May 10, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Minnesota
Ottertail couple charged with multiple tax crimes
May 10, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: May 11 edition
May 11, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
House Oversight Committee Republicans hold press conference on the Biden family's business dealings, in Washington
National
House Republicans claim the Biden family received millions from foreign contacts in new memo
May 10, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
JoshDykhoff32.jpg
Sports
Dykhoff brothers named to NSIC All-Conference teams
May 10, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Rachel Ament is the owner of Blissful A Boutique, which opens Saturday, May 13, 2023, in downtown Wadena.
Local
She began selling clothes from her basement. She’s now opening a downtown boutique.
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee