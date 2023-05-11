Wadena OKs tiny houses, with limits

WADENA — Tiny houses might start popping up in Wadena, some on lots that are too small for a normal-sized house.

The Wadena City Council at its May 9 meeting approved a measure to allow tiny houses on lots that are smaller than 9,000 square feet, about a fifth of an acre. The city requires normal-sized homes to be built on lots that are at least that size. Tiny houses may also be built as a secondary dwelling on a larger lot with an existing home.

There are about a half dozen lots in the city limits smaller than 9,000 square feet, said Dean Uselman, Wadena's economic development and planning and zoning director.

“This is a growing trend," he said. "I don’t know if it’s a good growing trend.”

Over the years, the city has received several requests to allow tiny homes, he said.

Any tiny homes to be built within the city must follow the following restrictions:

