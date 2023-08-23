Wadena native Dr. Jim Krause honored for groundbreaking work in spinal cord injuries

WADENA— On July 21, 1971, Jim Krause spent the day like many teenagers do during the balmy days of summer — carefree and eager to visit the local watering hole for a swim. However, on this fateful day in July, his life would become forever changed after a diving accident left him permanently paralyzed when he suffered a severe spinal cord injury. At the age of 16, Jim would need a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

The Krause family has roots that run deep in the Wadena community. His family owned and operated Krause Drug, later renamed to Krause Drug and Gift Gallery. His parents, Stuart (Stu) and Okie were heavily involved in the community, and alongside brothers Dave and Chuck, and his sister Josie, the Krause family often took great solace in leaning on the community for support after the accident.

In fact, Krause credits the community for rallying behind his family after his accident, including raising $10,000 for his family to help pay for his medical needs.

“Back when I was first injured in 1971, there was a big banner over Main Street that said, 'Jim, we care!' They put it up when I first came home for a visit from the hospital and it had been about 10 months. Even basic recovery times were much higher back then,” said Krause.

Although his father Stuart has since died, his mom, Okie, still lives in Wadena and is a resident of the Humphrey Manor, and is 98 years young.

“I always look forward to getting back home once a year, although it's been challenging since COVID-19, so I have missed a couple of years — but I was back home early June this year for my mom's 98th birthday,” he said.

After spending nearly a year in the hospital recovering from his accident, Krause would go to spend the next decade in and out of rehabilitation facilities, including the Children’s Hospital.

“It was really difficult. I would sit in the patio area, or in the big sunroom, I guess I would call it that, and I'd watch the kids coming home from school. It (Children’s Hospital) was right by one of the major schools in St. Paul,” Krause said.

As kids were bustling back and forth to and from school, Krause said it was difficult to be in the hospital trying to come to terms with his accident. “Not being back home with my family was hard. I think those first couple of years were so hard, and that made me think,” Krause said. “I didn’t want it to be hard any longer.”

Eventually, Krause would become a resident at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

The Courage Center allowed Krause to still be actively involved in day-to-day life activities while also receiving the care he needed. He fondly remembers his sister Josie taking him on weekend outings and enjoying time together.

It also paved the way for Krause to attend college, something that he never thought would be a possibility during his time in rehab. He also joked about being a straight “C” student, and sports was the one aspect of high school that he really enjoyed. After a few setbacks, including finding the right facility that he could live at while attending college, he went on to study at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

“I worked really hard at it. It never came naturally. I wasn't one of the smart kids in the class,” said Krause.

Krause received his graduate and undergraduate degrees at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He would receive his PhD in 1990, and from there took a position with the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

The Shepherd Center is one of the top 10 rehabilitation facilities in the country, and specializes in the most complex spinal cord and brain injuries, traumatic strokes, and other neurological conditions.

“It wasn’t a huge facility, but at the time when I started working there they pretty much exclusively worked with people who had spinal cord injuries. It was really an honor to work there,” said Krause.

Through sheer perseverance and dedication to finding his way, Krause used his passion for research to help find ways for others living with neurological injuries to live better lives.

James Krause, Ph.D. (center) and his team of spinal cord injury researchers. Submitted Photo / Jessica Yurinko

In 2002, Krause made another move, to Charleston, South Carolina. Accepting a position as a professor and associate dean at the Medical University of South Carolina College for Health Professions. He also serves as the director of the Center for Rehabilitation Research in Neurologic Conditions and scientific director of the South Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Research Fund, which provides funding for basic, applied and interdisciplinary studies for spinal cord injuries.

Under his guidance, the fund grew to more than $14 million, which partially stems from a $100 surcharge for every DUI conviction in the state, per state law, and his work has supported more than 100 research projects across South Carolina.

To date, Krause has been awarded more than $30 million in research funding, published 243 peer-reviewed manuscripts and has made more than 300 presentations at national and international conferences and meetings.

His scientific work includes studies on longitudinal health, community participation and longevity, including a 50-year study of spinal cord injuries that focused on prevention of opioid abuse, and employment throughout the work life-cycle for people with spinal cord injuries, stroke and multiple sclerosis. The 50-year study is the only one of its kind in the world, and has helped bring much-needed attention to the modifiable risk factors associated with socioeconomic, social and behavioral factors to help people live longer, better lives after spinal cord injuries.

On July 20, 2023, almost exactly 52 years after his accident, Krause was honored by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster with the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Scientific Research.

“I don't know how I got here,” said Krause. “I thought of that the other day, with the Governor's award that I've received. I've received a lot of awards over time, and it's been good, but I can’t believe it's kept on going. When I think of what it was like when I was first injured — I was just a C student who enjoyed playing baseball more than studying.”

Krause was nominated for the Governor’s Award by colleagues at the Medical University of South Carolina College for Health Professions. Established in 1985, the award honors those whose achievements and contributions to science in South Carolina are deserving of special recognition and are examples of the quality and extent of scientific activity in South Carolina.

“Of all of the awards that I've received, they have been mostly about the disability,” said Krause. “But what I really like about this award, and why it's so special to me, is that it's all about the discipline, about the work itself.”

Prior to receiving the governor’s award, Krause earned many honors and awards including American Rehabilitation Counseling Association Award in 1993 and 2010, the American Spinal Injury Association Award in 2007, the Apple Award from ASIA in 2009, a research award from the National Association of Rehabilitation Research and Training Centers for outstanding published manuscripts in 2008, 2011, and 2017. The MUSC Earl B. Higgins Award for Diversity nominee in 2008, the Medtronic National Courage Award – the only time it was given to a scientist in medical research, and the American Paraplegia Society Excellence Award. And Krause has been inducted into the Spinal Cord Injury Hall of Fame.

Krause lives in South Carolina with his wife, Laura, whom he adores immensely. With their 30th wedding anniversary coming up in October, Krause said his wife is truly his best friend. “My wife is all of my stability. I mean, she’s my best friend and if I didn’t have her, I truly would not have been given the governor’s award. She gives me the courage to keep working,” said Krause.

Tenacity and strength are character traits that allow people to adapt and push forward in the face of adversity. It is the inner courage and perseverance that allows people to cope with stress, handle difficult circumstances and rebuild their lives following a traumatic experience. Krause is a great example of a resilient survivor.