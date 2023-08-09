Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wadena motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Marcus Robert Rohr, 30, of Wadena suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Astera Health hospital in Wadena for treatment.

wadena motorcycle crash.png
The crash occurred on Highway 10 at 141st Avenue in Wadena Township.
Google Maps
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:00 AM

WADENA — A Wadena man was injured Tuesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding hit a deer on Highway 10.

Marcus Robert Rohr, 30, of Wadena suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Astera Health hospital in Wadena for treatment.

According to the State Patrol, he was eastbound on Highway 10 on a 2000 Kawasaki Cruiser when he collided with the deer. He was not wearing a helmet and no alcohol was involved in the crash.

The accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. on dry pavement at Highway 10 at 141st Avenue in Wadena Township.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and Astera Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
B and T Ground Break-2.jpg
Local
Benson and Turner Foods breaks ground at new Waubun meat processing facility
1h ago
 · 
By  Paige Gifford
jordan rasmusson.jpg
Local
$542K will go to Perham Living as new state funding starts flowing to local nursing homes
5h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
fatal crash motley man.png
Local
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Motley
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WalkingOutAcrossBlack.080923.N.PRE.3707.jpg
Members Only
Minnesota
Minnesota DNR staff share stories of fighting Canadian wildfires
1h ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Neznik.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Staples pizzeria owner to perform at ‘Music in the Park’ series
8h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot kicks butt
1d ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
1dp6uqYWbxXqiE7FYAw6-7OYVVMTELE6N.jpg
Local
County Historical Society wants ideas as to what to do with Wesley Building
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff