Wadena motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

WADENA — A Wadena man was injured Tuesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding hit a deer on Highway 10.

Marcus Robert Rohr, 30, of Wadena suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Astera Health hospital in Wadena for treatment.

According to the State Patrol, he was eastbound on Highway 10 on a 2000 Kawasaki Cruiser when he collided with the deer. He was not wearing a helmet and no alcohol was involved in the crash.

The accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. on dry pavement at Highway 10 at 141st Avenue in Wadena Township.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office and Astera Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.