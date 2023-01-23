Wadena man sentenced to 1 year for burglary; criminal sexual conduct charges dismissed in plea agreement

WADENA — A Wadena man was sentenced to one year in county jail and a 57-month suspended sentence on Jan. 19 after pleading guilty to felony first-degree burglary including assault.

According to court records, Jared Olaf Boe, 44, of Wadena, entered the residence of a woman he knew and her 14-year-old daughter in Wadena. Boe climbed into the girl's room using a ladder and entered through a window at around 6 a.m. on June 4, 2022.

The girl stated she was awoken by a man, who was sitting on the edge of her bed, and laid down next to her, according to the criminal complaint. He then began fondling her body, above and beneath her clothes, which woke up the girl and she recognized Boe as the assailant.

According to court records, Boe told the girl they were going to have sex and that it was "okay" and "they would not get into any trouble." The girl stated she tried to escape the room, but Boe caught her and placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming. At that moment, the girl's alarm on her phone went off at 6:30 a.m., according to court records. Boe grabbed the girls phone, said he needed 10 minutes and then left the room. He did not return.

A pair of men's underwear, identified as belonging to Boe, were found on the floor, next to the girl's bed.

Boe had been in a long-term relationship with the girl's mother that ended in a recent incident of domestic violence. Boe's ex-girlfriend changed the locks on the doors and had made it clear to Boe that he was not welcome back to the house, according to court records.

In an interview with law enforcement, Boe said he entered the residence to look for "pain pills" for his back, according to court records. He admitted to shutting off the girl's alarm on her phone, but denied taking it from the room. He also denied any sexual contact with the girl.

Two felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and a different first-degree burglary charge were dismissed in a plea agreement.

District Judge Doug Clark sentenced Boe to 57 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 365 days in the Wadena County Jail, with credit for 29 days served, and was ordered to serve five years of supervised probation, pay a $3,000 fine and register as a sex offender. Boe will not be able to possess any firearms, ammunition, or explosives, and won't be able to have contact with any females under the age of 18. He will need to submit to random alcohol and controlled substance testing.

