Wadena man helps college team place in state cybersecurity competition

WADENA — A Lake Superior College student from Wadena recently helped the Duluth-based college take fourth place in the 2023 Minnesota State Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

Josh Siewert was part of the eight-member team that competed on Feb. 4 in Alexandria. The 40-year-old is married to Emily Clark, a 2000 graduate of Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

“It's a virtual, live experience of a business with multiple servers, clients, computers,” Siewert said of the competition.

Alexandria Technical & Community College hosted the Minnesota event. More than 80 students from eight different Minnesota State System institutions came together this year for a full day of competition and learning.

Siewert said of the role-playing, “Essentially what has happened is hackers have taken over the business and you have to go in as a new security team and get everything back up and running and secure everything … to keep the hackers from getting back into the system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Siewert actually works for the Detroit Lakes-based Nereson Automotive as a parts specialist. Faculty member Matt McCullough, a 2006 graduate of Wadena-Deer Creek High School, has been coaching the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition team for the past five years.

“It's a full live system,” Siewert said of the competitive simulation. “You're defending it in real-time.”

Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence, one of eight Minnesota State Centers of Excellence, provides high school and college students with various resources and programs to support the “ever-changing world of Information Technology and Computer Science.”

The Center has reached out to thousands of secondary students, funded a dozen new curriculum efforts and led numerous other efforts to increase the quality and quantity of IT talent in the state, including the annually sponsored Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

“It's amazing, it's an eye-opener for me when I got into it … on how easy things could go wrong for businesses if they don't take the right steps,” said Siewert, who is pursuing an associate degree in network administration and cybersecurity from Lake Superior College.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:

In a controlled virtual environment, competitors assumed administrative and protective duties for an existing “commercial” network — typically a small company with 50-plus users, seven to 10 servers, and standard internet services such as a web server, mail server and e-commerce site.

Each team begins the competition with an identical set of hardware and software and is scored on their ability to detect and respond to outside threats, maintain the availability of existing services such as mail servers and web servers, respond to business requests such as the addition or removal of additional services, and balance security needs against business needs.

“We each have a role on the team to secure a system and even if we got stuck on something we'd help each other out to get the system back up and running,” Siewert said of the teamwork.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the state competition advance to the regional competition hosted by Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois, with a chance to compete at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in San Antonio, Texas, in April.

“I'm really trying to find the get into the cybersecurity stuff whether it's on the government side or private sector,” Siewert said of his plans after getting his associate degree.

The Minnesota competition was tight this year, according to officials, but Minneapolis Community & Technical College took first place, Hennepin Technical College (Brooklyn Park) took second and Pine Technical & Community College (Pine City) took third.

Other participating teams included Alexandria Technical & Community College, Metropolitan State University (St. Paul), Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Moorhead) and St. Cloud State University.

Minneapolis Community & Technical College will automatically move on to the regional competition on March 17 and 18, and Hennepin Technical College and Pine Technical & Community College will complete on March 4 for a chance to move on to regionals as well.