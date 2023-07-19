6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wadena Lions barbecue fundraiser is meatier than ever

The annual Wadena Lions barbecue beef and pulled pork fundraiser returns Thursday, July 20, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Burlington Northern Park. Proceeds support school, youth and community projects.

Wadena Lions barbeque fundraiser
Wadena Lion Bruce Uselman serves up turkey and pulled pork to the lunch crowd at the 2017 Wadena Lions barbecue fundraiser at Burlington Northern Park.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
Frank Lee
Frank Lee
Today at 7:00 AM

WADENA — It’s a fundraiser many can sink their teeth into, and a surefire, tasty way to help out the community.

The Wadena Lions Club will once again serve up barbecue beef and pulled pork at its annual summertime fundraiser from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Burlington Northern Park. Besides the tasty sandwiches, each plate will include cole slaw, potato salad, chips, a pickle and a beverage, all for $12.

“The money raised goes back to the community,” said event Chairman Paul Hunke, a Wadena native and the compliance manager at the family-run Hunkes Transfer Inc. in Wadena.

Paul Hunke
Paul Hunke
Contributed / Paul Hunke

People can enjoy the slow-cooked meal by The BBQ Smokehouse of Wadena at the park, or takeout is available, too. Advance tickets can be purchased from Wadena Lions Club members, and the proceeds support school, youth and community projects.

“Last year, we actually ran out of food, which was crazy,” Hunke said. “I’ve been running it since ‘09 and that’s never happened. This year, I’m actually purchasing about 200 more pounds of meat. Normally, we’ve done roughly 700 pounds. And this year, we’re doing 950.”

Hunke said the community fundraiser has taken place for decades, or at least every year during the 39-year-old’s life, for as long as he can remember.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:

“Last year, we netted about $8,000, which is our largest fundraiser, along with the Pig and Wing Challenge,” Wayne Wolden said. “Our club donates proceeds to WDC graduates in the form of scholarships, a $5,000 donation to the Wadena Parks for new playground equipment and many others to benefit the community.”

For example, the Wadena Lions Club handed out five $1,000 scholarships in May, to graduating Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors.

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organizationm with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs, in more than 200 countries and areas around the world. The Wadena Lions Club has more than 50 members.

“The Lions Club purchased all the food,” Hunke said. “But The BBQ Smokehouse owner Tyler Ehrmantraut — I think this is year No. 4 — has been cooking all the meat for us. I went 11 years in a row cooking all the meat myself and thought, 'There’s got to be a better way to do this.'"

Hunke said about a thousand people took part in the fundraiser last year and enjoyed the barbecue — the most people that ever attended, he estimated.

“We had great weather, and we were just coming off a COVID year,” Hunke said of last year’s record-breaking crowd. “I anticipated a better showing — I had ordered an extra 100 pounds of meat last year — and I was short. But it’s great food and the money is going to a great cause.”

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover the community of Wadena, Minn., and write features stories for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. The weekly newspaper is owned by Forum Communications Co.
