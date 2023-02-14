Wadena Elks make donations to feed students, acquire new 3D printer for city library

WADENA — It’s hard for students to learn on an empty stomach.

Members of Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 wanted to do something about that and also help the Wadena City Library expand its offerings. The lodge made donations Thursday, Feb. 9, to help feed area students and to help purchase a 3D printer for library users, and that includes children.

“Our mission is to be an organization that does support the community. … We’ve helped other organizations in the past,” said Dan Sartell, board chairman of the Wadena Elks Lodge. “Wadena County is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, in median income in Minnesota.”

The Elks were at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary cafeteria Thursday packing up food for the “Friday backpack program” that provides food for students to take home on the weekends.

A pair of Wadena Elks at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary cafeteria unbox individual milk cartons Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to pack into bags containing other food items to hand out to local school students. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“We currently are servicing here at the elementary approximately anywhere from 64 to 68 students per week,” Lisa Schmidt said about the ready-to-eat items that were assembled into plastic bags by the lodge members.

Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary includes more than 425 students in kindergarten through fourth grade and 130 preschool students, according to Schmidt, who is the administrative assistant to the elementary school principal.

“There's a wide variety of reasons that a student might be on this list … anywhere from economic, financial hardship to perhaps parents are working … so that means students are able to help take care of themselves a little bit,” Schmidt said of the program.

Wadena Elks assemble food distribution bags Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary school to hand out to students. The Wadena Elks Lodge donated $2,500 to the weekend food program. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Food items packed up into plastic bags by the Elks on Thursday included Chef Boyardee beef ravioli, cartons of 1% low-fat milk, Nature Valley snack bars, juice boxes, apple sauce and more.

“We are a like-minded group that likes to have fun while doing good things,” said Sartell, who helped in the cafeteria on Thursday. “In the years since the Wadena Elks was founded in 1967, over $2,000,000 has been given back to area communities.”

The Wadena Elks Lodge applied to the Elks National Foundation for a grant to support literacy. News of the local organization’s application approval was received two weeks ago, according to Sartell, and literacy was one of the targeted goals of the national foundation this year.

“We were fortunate enough to get multiple grants this year,” Sartell said.

The Wadena Elks Lodge donated $2,500 to the weekend food program on Thursday; the check was presented to the program’s coordinators at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary.

“The Wadena Elks Lodge is a local nonprofit charitable organization with about 200 members,” Sartell said. “The motto of the Elks Lodge is ‘Elks care, Elks share.’”

After the food-packing event at the school, the Elks gathered at the new library building on Thursday afternoon to give a $6,000 check to the library to help bring a “STEM” (science, technology, engineering and math) component to the new library.

Librarian Renee Frethem worked closely with Sartell, who wrote the grant.

“Many other libraries in larger communities have 3D printers for public use,” Frethem said, “We intend to hold classes to teach how to write programs for the 3D printer and to make the printer available to those students and to others who write programs at home.”

A good quality printer will cost in the neighborhood of $4,000, according to Sartell, but supplies, setup and ongoing support will be funded with the remaining $2,000 of the grant.

Frethem noted that the new library facility will be almost twice the size of the current library. “While the number of books will be about the same, the additional new space is dedicated to meeting space, classrooms for making things and programs for enhancing our local culture,” Frethem said.