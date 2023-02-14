99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wadena Elks make donations to feed students, acquire new 3D printer for city library

The Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 made donations Thursday, Feb. 9 to the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary school to feed students and to the Wadena City Library to buy a 3D printer for public use.

Members of Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 and members of the Wadena City Library Board at the Wadena City Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Members of Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 and members of the Wadena City Library Board gather at the new library building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, for a $6,000 donation to the library by the Elks to bring a “STEM” (science, technology, engineering, math) component to the new library. Back row, from left to right: John Beringer, John Olson, Cindy Anderson, Donna Sartell, Rose Hammes, Linda Youngbauer, Deb Marquette, Tom Marquette and George Deiss. Middle row, left to right: Dan Sartell, Renee Frethem, Karen Wallgren and Bonnie Ealy. Front row, left to right: Becky Costner, Teddy the dog, Julie Deiss and Theresa Dunbar.
Contributed / Dan Sartell
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
February 14, 2023 09:37 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — It’s hard for students to learn on an empty stomach.

Members of Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 wanted to do something about that and also help the Wadena City Library expand its offerings. The lodge made donations Thursday, Feb. 9, to help feed area students and to help purchase a 3D printer for library users, and that includes children.

“Our mission is to be an organization that does support the community. … We’ve helped other organizations in the past,” said Dan Sartell, board chairman of the Wadena Elks Lodge. “Wadena County is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, in median income in Minnesota.”

The Elks were at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary cafeteria Thursday packing up food for the “Friday backpack program” that provides food for students to take home on the weekends.

Wadena Elks unbox milk cartons to pack into bags for school food program
A pair of Wadena Elks at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary cafeteria unbox individual milk cartons Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to pack into bags containing other food items to hand out to local school students.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“We currently are servicing here at the elementary approximately anywhere from 64 to 68 students per week,” Lisa Schmidt said about the ready-to-eat items that were assembled into plastic bags by the lodge members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary includes more than 425 students in kindergarten through fourth grade and 130 preschool students, according to Schmidt, who is the administrative assistant to the elementary school principal.

“There's a wide variety of reasons that a student might be on this list … anywhere from economic, financial hardship to perhaps parents are working … so that means students are able to help take care of themselves a little bit,” Schmidt said of the program.

Wadena Elks assemble food distribution bags Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary school to hand out to students.
Wadena Elks assemble food distribution bags Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary school to hand out to students. The Wadena Elks Lodge donated $2,500 to the weekend food program.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Food items packed up into plastic bags by the Elks on Thursday included Chef Boyardee beef ravioli, cartons of 1% low-fat milk, Nature Valley snack bars, juice boxes, apple sauce and more.

“We are a like-minded group that likes to have fun while doing good things,” said Sartell, who helped in the cafeteria on Thursday. “In the years since the Wadena Elks was founded in 1967, over $2,000,000 has been given back to area communities.”

The Wadena Elks Lodge applied to the Elks National Foundation for a grant to support literacy. News of the local organization’s application approval was received two weeks ago, according to Sartell, and literacy was one of the targeted goals of the national foundation this year.

“We were fortunate enough to get multiple grants this year,” Sartell said.

The Wadena Elks Lodge donated $2,500 to the weekend food program on Thursday; the check was presented to the program’s coordinators at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary.

“The Wadena Elks Lodge is a local nonprofit charitable organization with about 200 members,” Sartell said. “The motto of the Elks Lodge is ‘Elks care, Elks share.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the food-packing event at the school, the Elks gathered at the new library building on Thursday afternoon to give a $6,000 check to the library to help bring a “STEM” (science, technology, engineering and math) component to the new library.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:

Librarian Renee Frethem worked closely with Sartell, who wrote the grant.

“Many other libraries in larger communities have 3D printers for public use,” Frethem said, “We intend to hold classes to teach how to write programs for the 3D printer and to make the printer available to those students and to others who write programs at home.”

A good quality printer will cost in the neighborhood of $4,000, according to Sartell, but supplies, setup and ongoing support will be funded with the remaining $2,000 of the grant.

Frethem noted that the new library facility will be almost twice the size of the current library. “While the number of books will be about the same, the additional new space is dedicated to meeting space, classrooms for making things and programs for enhancing our local culture,” Frethem said.

Related Topics: WADENAEVERYDAY PEOPLEWADENA ELKSWADENA-DEER CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICTEDUCATION
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover the community of Wadena, Minn., and write articles for the Wadena Pioneer Journal weekly newspaper, which is owned by Forum Communications Co.
What To Read Next
20230207_174623.jpg
Local
Biblical Citizenship seminars underway in Perham; 8-week course connects faith and freedom
Nearly 50 people attended the first Biblical Citizenship seminar at Pizza Ranch in Perham on Feb. 7. The course is an eight-week seminar about the connections between faith and the country's founding
February 14, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
DSC_7413.JPG
Local
Wadena Chamber of Commerce's wine and chocolate event makes a triumphant return
Proceeds from the event will go toward expanding Wadena's Christmas decorations and light displays at Burlington Northern Park.
February 14, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Rural Wadena mail carrier transported to Astera while on duty; stolen pickup recovered
Officers spoke to the mail carrier who seemed confused and said he was trying to get back to Staples. Asetra EMS services checked the man and determined that he needed to go to the emergency room.
February 14, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_4196.JPG
Local
'Mad' talent of community thespians flexed in Madhatters One Act Play Showcase
Actors from Wadena, New York Mills and Browerville gathered at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium to perform their one-act shows on Saturday, Feb. 11.
February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant