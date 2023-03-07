99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wadena-Deer Creek students score high in piano theory exam

Three Wadena-Deer Creek students received the highest scores during a recent Minnesota Music Teacher Association piano theory exam held in Detroit Lakes in February.

wadena-piano-3x1 (1).png
Three Wadena students earned the highest scores in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association piano theory exam held in Detroit Lakes in February. From the left: Joanna Aho, Clay Aho and Noah Drange.
Contributed / Julia Whynott
By News Staff
March 07, 2023 11:03 AM

WADENA — Three Wadena-Deer students received the highest marks during a recent piano theory exam in February.

Joanna Aho, Clay Aho and Noah Drange are all students of piano instructor Julia Whynott.

"This exam helps the students to develop a comprehensive, thorough musical education," said Whynott in a written statement.

The exam was given in Detroit Lakes and administered by the Minnesota Music Teachers Association .

The MMTA was founded in 1901 and is a professional, nonprofit educational organization, according to the group's website.

The mission of the group, the website states, is to "advance the music teaching profession through education, certification, networking, and advocacy."

By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
