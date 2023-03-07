Wadena-Deer Creek students score high in piano theory exam

WADENA — Three Wadena-Deer students received the highest marks during a recent piano theory exam in February.

Joanna Aho, Clay Aho and Noah Drange are all students of piano instructor Julia Whynott.

"This exam helps the students to develop a comprehensive, thorough musical education," said Whynott in a written statement.

The exam was given in Detroit Lakes and administered by the Minnesota Music Teachers Association .

The MMTA was founded in 1901 and is a professional, nonprofit educational organization, according to the group's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mission of the group, the website states, is to "advance the music teaching profession through education, certification, networking, and advocacy."