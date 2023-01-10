Wadena-Deer Creek School Board swears in new members, holds first 'listening session'

WADENA — The first school board meeting of the year is typically a short one, where new board members are sworn in, new officers are elected (or existing ones voted back in), board salaries are set, and designations of official newspapers, depositories, and committee assignments are made.

All of that happened as scheduled at the Wadena-Deer Creek School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 — but there was a little bit more on the agenda as well. New school board members Julie Bushinger and Brandon Kern were sworn in, board member Melissa Seelhammer was sworn in for another four-year term, and new officers were chosen for 2023.

Dan Lawson was reelected as board chair for another year, Kent Schmidt as vice chair, Barb Tumberg as clerk and Seelhammer as treasurer, all by unanimous vote.

But after all the official designations for 2023 were finished, the board immediately got down to business with the first of several planned "listening sessions" organized by representatives of ICS Consulting .

On Monday, it was the school board and administration's turn to begin discussions about prioritizing future facility improvements at WDC Schools — but school district staff, students and community residents will get their turn to do the same this coming week. A series of listening sessions with each of these groups will take place between Monday and Wednesday, with two opportunities for input from the general public, as follows:



Monday, Jan. 16: An in-person community listening session will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the high school commons at 600 Colfax Ave. SW, Wadena. All school district residents are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, Jan. 18: A virtual community listening session will be held via Zoom, starting at 12 p.m. A link to the Zoom meeting room is available on the main page of the school district's website .

At Monday's meeting, ICS representatives Lori Christenson, Glenn Chiodo and Lynn Dyer gave a little preview of what the public listening sessions would look like, taking the board and administrators through a series of questions aimed at determining where their priorities for facility improvements might lie. Similar questions will be asked during the other listening sessions, Christenson noted, though one or two will be tweaked slightly to hone in on the unique viewpoints of each group.

In order to give each group the opportunity to answer freely, Christenson noted, school board members and administrators have been asked not to be in attendance, other than at the very beginning, when one of them will introduce the ICS representatives and outline the process.

"There are no right or wrong answers," Chiodo said, adding that the purpose of the sessions is to gather information from as wide a range of community, staff and student participants as possible.

"We're looking at frequency — how many people feel the same way," Christenson added.

The questions asked at Monday's board meeting included:



What are the great things happening in the Wadena-Deer Creek School District?

What are the biggest challenges facing the district?

What are the greatest needs of the career and technical education (CTE) program?

What are the district's biggest facility and grounds needs?

What are your (board/administration) expectations as you move through this process?

The results of these questions, as well as those from next week's sessions, will be compiled into a report from ICS that will be discussed at a future board meeting. Another public information session will also be scheduled to discuss the results of the listening sessions. The idea, Chiodo noted, is to find where the priorities of the various groups align.