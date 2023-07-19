Wadena-Deer Creek School Board praises student athletes Amber Collins and Lyrik Haug

WADENA—Wadena-Deer Creek High School Superintendent Lee Westrum and school board members recognized several students for their outstanding track and field season, thanking student athletes Amber Collins and Lyrik Haug and coach Mark Reynolds for a great year.

“We're very proud of your accomplishments," Westrum told them at a recent School Board meeting. "You represented our school and community very well. Thank you. I just want to add that I've seen videos of you (Lyrik) jumping and Amber running. Both of you are amazing. So, congrats. Keep it up,” he said.

Both Collins and Haug attended the Class A state meet on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Collins finished with an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash, and Haug finished 11th in the high jump out of a 22-person field.

School board member Brandon Kern also addressed Collins and Haug, noting that he has had the pleasure of seeing both students compete. Board member Missy Seelhammer also gave accolades to each student on their achievements.

“In addition to their skills, I think their leadership is what they contribute to their teams. And they set a great example for not only other student athletes, but other students within our school,” said Kern.

During the public forum period four different speakers addressed the school board, all pertaining to the ongoing gender identity and the usage of locker rooms and bathrooms.

Superintendent Westrum stated at previous meetings that the school board is working with ICS on a plan to convert a set of bathrooms in the academic wing from a traditional boys and girls to a bank of eight that would be gender neutral.

Robert Segovia, paster at Epicenter Church in Wadena, addressed the school board on the division from the last school board meeting held on June 12 at the Deer Creek Community Center, and the policies that will impact sports and overnight school stays for students.

Segovia noted the importance of his religious convictions on gender identity.

“While it is true that faith and scripture ground our convictions and stance, science and biology supports our position,” said Segovia.

Segovia said the debate was not about exclusion of students or against the LGBTQ community.

“Nobody is trying to diminish the inclusion of other individuals,” Segovia said. “While some of you tried to frame this as a debate on inclusion, this is a more deceptive way of trying to avoid addressing the hard issue.”

Segovia noted that while the school is not a religious institution, it does not imply that religious practices should not be protected or sacrificed at the door.

“Just as the state is not responsible to educate kids in topics of faith, the state and educational system must also remember that the responsibility is not to enforce or indoctrinate our children in progressive ideologies, political agendas or cultural movements,” said Segovia.

The Title IX section of the federal Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded educational settings. In 2021, a Biden Administration executive order expanded the “on the basis of sex” to include gender identity and sexual orientation. As a federally-funded educational institution, the district is required to adhere to these rules.

Deb Hartman, a parent of former and current students in the district, expressed her disappointment with the speakers who lashed out at each other during the June 12 meeting.

“Everyone here should recognize that was wrong. I stand strong in my faith and that is the keystone to who I am. One's integrity and character mean a lot to me and I hope people realize that in my actions,” said Hartman.

Hartman said that after the last meeting, she wanted to elaborate on the appropriateness of flags in the school. Hartman read from section 1218 -11, Minnesota Statute regarding the appropriate display of the United States flag on school grounds.

However, the Minnesota Statute section 121A.11 United States Flag, provides direction to federally funded educational institutions on flag displays, school boards flags and staffs, and the expectations of the pledge of allegiance

“This is a proposal to unite all our children under one flag that we are all represented in and that is the American flag. Individual beliefs and ideologies are reserved for people's individual needs,” said Hartman.

With the exception of the United States flag, Hartman stated that having one flag only would eliminate the need for any other flags.

“It should start and end with one unifying flag and that is the American flag,” said Hartman.

“Having this one flag, which will then remove all others, including the Minnesota State flag, the POW flag, and the pride flags or any others that promote any religious,ethnic, racial, political or sexual orientation group.”

Hartman stated that a “one-flag policy” will seek to maintain and confirm the neutrality of the school, students and families within the district.

“This policy is to serve everybody equally with no discrimination and without favoritism. I would like for the Board to really look at that and to make a decision,” said Hartman.

Amos Self, a parent with children in the school district, and lead paster at Verndale Family Life Church , addressed the school board after handing out file folders containing information that could be used as “resources” for the board to “shift the thinking a little bit” stating that, “We don’t have to just go with what our state and their progressive ideology is bringing on,” said Self.

After not having a copy of the resources to refer from, Self then asked for superintendent Westrum’s copy back and noted that he would return it after he was done. Self stated that the board would be receiving an electronic copy of the documents via email after the meeting.

According to Self, documents included in the file were the student rights handbook, a guide to constitutionally protected religious reading on campus, and a document from the Wisconsin law institute for law and liberty.

“The reason I think this (the document from the Wisconsin law institute) is even applicable is because the school attorney made reference on the 7th Survey Court ruling in Kenosha regarding the bathroom policy,” said Self.

In 2017, a U.S. appeals court affirmed a lower court’s preliminary ruling that a transgender boy must be allowed to use the boys’ toilets at his high school in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit is the first instance of a federal appeals court ruling that transgender students are protected under laws that ban discrimination in education.

Self also addressed values and acknowledged that the school was not a theological setting, but stated that the school is informed by religion.

“The separation of church and state was never meant to keep church and school, government and faith completely separate. It’s meant to keep government out of faith, not faith out of government.”

Self asked the school board to adopt a “parents-first policy” and to use the resources that were provided to “shift the thinking” when making decisions.

Parent and former teacher Deb Nelson addressed the school board on experiences that students are going through at a young age as they make their way through junior high.

“I remember what it was like being in junior high. Going from sixth grade into seventh grade and it was an awkward time. Hormones are kicking in and bodies are changing,” said Nelson.

Nelson noted that students will begin to notice the opposite sex, and gain more independence as they grow.

Referring to her own experiences at a young age during gym class and locker room expectations Nelson said, “Remember how uncomfortable that made you feel? Now, fast forward to the present. These vulnerable feelings still exist amongst our kids, but now we're allowing people of the opposite sex to enter that scenario, to enter that locker room.”

Nelson also referred to government sanctions. “We cannot let the government dictate what is morally acceptable. The state government of Minnesota has supported and sanctified this agenda. The same state government is also trying to normalize pedophilia. When is this lunacy going to stop?”

Nelson ended her public forum address to the board asking them to “think outside the box” when setting policies and to “protect our kids from this hysteria that’s going on.”