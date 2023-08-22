Wadena-Deer Creek School Board finalizes ballot for November referendum

WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek School Board unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting to seek voter consideration for an operating levy increase to invest in student learning.

The measure will appear alongside a second ballot question seeking voter consideration of a bonding plan to complete additions, renovations and site improvements at the district’s school buildings during a Nov. 7 referendum.

“There's question one, which is operating levy increase district revenue through authorization of an operating levy in the amount of $790 per pupil,” Superintendent Lee Westrum told the board. “That would raise approximately $935,000 for the district.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





If the referendum is approved, a $150,000 home would see a monthly tax increase of $20 for question one and $14.33 for question two, for a total of $34.33 a month.

Question two would authorize roughly $17.75 million investment to complete improvements at WDC’s elementary and middle/high school buildings and grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Part of it would be used for) classroom additions at the elementary school — try to help alleviate some of our pressure on our special ed rooms,” he told the board. “Remember last year we talked about using the library at one point for special ed? This was in response to that.”

The two questions seek to address the top challenges facing the district identified by administration, staff, students and community members during a long-range facility planning process, according to a news release.

“I don't think there's anything too surprising in there,” Westrum commented during the meeting, during which no one spoke during the public forum period. “It's pretty much the work that we've been doing for the last year, year and a half.”

Lee Westrum Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The investments will seek to recruit and retain staff, pay for critical learning materials, accommodate growing enrollment, provide additional classroom space to keep small class sizes, enhance Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming, improve parking and address deferred maintenance needs.

“Next meeting we have with the marketing group we’ll start talking about making videos,” Westrum told the board. “They’re informative and they’re quick … and recommended as just another way to try to get information to our constituents.”

TogetherForWDC.org , a new website, will serve as an informational resource about the district’s proposed plan to invest in learning and buildings, it was announced at the Aug. 21 meeting.

“A lot of careful thought and feedback went into this plan for our schools,” Westrum said in the news release. “We hope the website will be a go-to resource for anyone looking to learn more about the plan to meet the needs of our students.”

The website provides residents with details about the school district’s goals to serve the next generation of WDC students, the details of the investment plan, a tax calculator for residents to determine their tax impact and details for how to vote on or before the Nov. 7 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s our responsibility to provide residents with the information they need to make an informed vote,” Westrum stated. “I’m looking forward to engaging our community about this important step for our schools.”

Westrum will meet with community groups in the coming months to answer questions about the investment plan and spread awareness of the November referendum.

“I just have one thing that I want to mention before we get started for school. … I just want to say how this is the best time of the year for us,” Westrum told the board.

Melissa Seelhammer, a board member and treasurer, made the motion at the board meeting to approve the resolution calling for a special election and Julie Bushinger seconded the motion as a board member. The resolution was passed unanimously.

“We get to this point when the kids are coming back. … And it's really invigorating,” Westrum said at the board meeting. “This is why we — all of us — do the work that we do to serve the students that we have. And so it's exciting.”

Residents of the district with questions or suggestions are encouraged to submit feedback at TogetherForWDC.org/connect .

November referendum

If the referendum is approved, a $150,000 home would see a monthly tax increase of $20 for question one and $14.33 for question two, for a total of $34.33 per month.

● Question one would authorize an operating levy increase of $790 per-pupil unit. If approved, the levy would provide $935,636 annually over a 10-year term. Funding from the levy would be used to:

○ Recruit and retain talented staff members to keep the district competitive, adapt to growing enrollment, protect small class sizes and provide personalized academic support to students.

○ Pay for learning expenses such as technology, books and classroom supplies.

○ Avoid budget cuts and adapt to inadequate state funding for education.

ADVERTISEMENT

● Question two would authorize a roughly $17.75 million investment to complete improvements at WDC’s elementary and middle/high school buildings and grounds. The improvements would include:

○ New Career and Technical Education space to prepare students for their careers, including dedicated labs for woods, metals and agricultural science and additional flex lab space.

○ Three general classrooms and two special education classrooms at the elementary school, and three new classrooms and one special education room at the middle/high school.

○ Renovation of two existing bathrooms at the middle/high school into eight private, gender-neutral bathrooms to better accommodate all students.

○ A safer, more efficient pick-up/drop-off loop at the middle/high school and additional parking space.

○ Renovated athletics facilities, including a resurfaced track and tennis courts, a new outdoor grandstand, press box, an updated sound system at the football/track facility, new baseball/softball bleachers and updated outdoor concessions and bathrooms.

○ Updated sound and lighting systems for the performing arts.

○ Replacement of windows, roofing sections and the K-2 playground at the elementary school.

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .