Wadena-Deer Creek High School's book fair runs March 13-17

WADENA — Book lovers, rejoice! It will soon be time for the Wadena-Deer Creek High School's book fair.

The book fair will be held in the high school media center during school hours from Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16.

On Friday, March 17 the book fair will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. Books will be sold at 20% off the cover price, and there will be a table of bargain books at 50% off.

This fair is open to the public, so shop early and often and bring some extra cash – every purchase helps the school library acquire more books, according to a news release from Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools.

