Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors collect scholarships

Chapter AG, Wadena of the PEO Sisterhood honors Ellie Hale and Alexandra Pavek with scholarships

Wadena Scholarship.jpeg
Two scholarships were awarded to Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors Ellie Hale and Alexandra Pavek by Chapter AG, Wadena of the PEO Sisterhood.
Contributed / Sharon Boline
Today at 1:21 PM

WADENA — Two scholarships were awarded to Wadena-Deer Creek High School seniors Ellie Hale and Alexandra Pavek by Chapter AG, Wadena of the PEO Sisterhood.

Pavek received the Star Scholarship for $2,500 from the International Organization, which is offered to seniors from the U.S. and Canada.

Hale received a $750 scholarship from the local Chapter AG.

The students were eligible for the scholarships because of their excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

The Chapter AG, Wadena of the PEO Sisterhood offered congratulations to Pavek and Hale on their accomplishments and for collecting the scholarships.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
