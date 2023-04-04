50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only.
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wadena-Deer Creek and Verndale high school speech team sends four to section tournament

The schools will send four competitors to the Section 8A speech tournament on Saturday, April 15, in Perham.

20230401_165534(0).jpg
Four competitors from the Wadena-Deer Creek/Verndale high school speech team smile for a group photo after finding out they will move on to the Section 8A tournament on Saturday, April 15, in Perham. From the left: Calvin Brooks, who placed fifth in the Humor Category; Ally Morthberg, who placed second place in the Humor Category; and Chloe Leeseberg and Noelle Spicer, who placed second in Dramatic Duo Category.
Contributed / WDC-Verndale
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:43 PM

MENAHGA – The Wadena-Deer Creek/Verndale speech team will send four competitors to the Section 8A speech tournament on Saturday, April 15, in Perham, led by two second-place performances and one fifth-place performance at the meet.

Coach Renae Roth said WDC/Verndale sent seven competitors to the Subsection 31A tournament held April 1 at Menahga High School, and she is pleased that more than half of them will be moving on to the regional tournament.

20230401_161428.jpg
Seven Wadena-Deer Creek/Verndale high school speech team competitors smile for a group photo after participating in the Subsection 31A speech tournament held April 1 at Menahga High School. Back row (left to right): Calvin Brooks, Alex (Crystal) Poppe and Ally Morthberg. Front row (left to right): Mia Shaw, Milauna Mensinger, Chloe Leeseberg and Noelle Spicer.
Contributed / WDC-Verndale

“The whole team wasn't able to participate but we had seven kids compete, and they did wonderfully,” coach Roth said.

Moving onto the regional tournament will be Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore Ally Morthberg who placed second place in the Humor Category; WDC sophomores Noelle Spicer and Chloe Leeseberg who placed second in Dramatic Duo; and Verndale High junior Calvin Brooks who placed fifth in the Humor Category.

Morthberg is the team captain and a returning speech competitor; Spicer, Leeseberg and Brooks are all first-time speech participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local News:

“We are such a new team, and to have four kids out of the seven who were able to come (to the subsection tournament) pass through to sections is just amazing,” Roth said. “Those who didn't quite make it through learned a lot and are already excited to pick out their pieces for next year.”

Coach Roth added that the team might have had one more section participant but for a decision by judges.

Alex (Crystal) Poppe, a junior who is the team’s Verndale captain, actually tied for sixth place in the Creative Category, and the decision as to who advanced came down to a judges' pick. “Unfortunately it wasn't Alex,” Roth said about the first-year speech competitor.

Also attending the subsection tournament were Verndale junior Mia Shaw, a first-year competitor in the Discussion Category, who fell one spot short of qualifying for sections; and Verndale seventh grader Milauna Mensinger, another first-year competitor, who was .05 points away from making it through to sections in the Humor Category. “You can't get much closer than that!” Roth said.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
winona laduke (edited).jpg
Local
Honor the Earth ordered to pay $750,000 in civil suit
April 03, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
AmishOakAmericanaPROGRESS2023.jpg
Business
Amish Oak and American Furnishings continues under new owners
March 31, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Screenshot (39).jpg
Local
Train fans delight in new live-feed webcam in Detroit Lakes
March 31, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
bob with walking sticks (edited).jpg
Minnesota
These sticks were made for walking — and Detroit Lakes man picked them up all over the country
April 04, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Jake Dykhoff pitching.jpg
Sports
UMC pitcher Dykhoff honored by conference, region and nationally for big win streak
April 04, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Track and field: Wolverines girls track finishes third, boys fifth in 10-team field at NDSU meet
April 04, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School Tournament.jpg
Sports
Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School holds 11th annual tournament
April 04, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli