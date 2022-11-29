Wadena crime report: 52 odd/even parking warnings issued; suspicious behavior turned out to be birthday party

The following incidents were compiled from Wadena Police Department call-for-service logs:

Thursday, Nov. 10

10:32 a.m., near Juniper Avenue, Wadena, a caller was scammed out of money by buying gift cards at Walmart. They also believe there may be fraudulent activity involving one of their bank accounts. The caller has advised the bank of the situation.

11:20 p.m., near Garfield Avenue, Wadena, a juvenile was cited for being intoxicated and detained during a domestic incident.

Friday, Nov. 11

1:04 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

Saturday, Nov. 12

3:24 p.m., near Wadena, a report of inappropriate sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

10:25 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, microwave fire. The kitchen filled with smoke due to an item used to help cook potatoes catching fire in the microwave. No injuries.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Nothing to report

Monday, Nov. 14

6:21 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a man was found sleeping in an apartment laundry room. The man was advised they were not allowed to sleep in that building or any building in town without paying to sleep there.

7:22 a.m., near the Wadena Bus Garage, a boxer/pit bull mix ran toward the caller. The dog fled the scene and the caller stated the incident was an ongoing problem with the animal.

8:48 a.m., near 2nd Street and Juniper Avenue, Wadena, single-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

10:33 a.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, past action assault reported. The assault occurred on Nov. 10.

4:24 p.m., near Shady Lane Drive, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

2:55 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, phone scam reported. The caller said the scammer told them that they owe Amazon $6,000 and needed their social security number. No information exchanged.

3:02 p.m., near Wadena, inappropriate sexual conduct reported. The incident occurred in 2014 and is under investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

11:50 a.m., at Super One Foods, Wadena, a woman stole a pack of cigarettes and ran out of the store. Store video footage is under review.

1:47 p.m., near Juniper Avenue, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:18 p.m., near Leaf River Road and County Road 66, Wadena, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries reported.

Thursday, Nov. 17

12:09 a.m. to 2:46 a.m., near Wadena, six, yellow tag odd/even parking warnings were left on parked vehicles.

7:43 a.m., near Highway 10 and 2nd Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

12:32 p.m., near AmericInn, Wadena, a man was found “asking for money” near the property. The man was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

9:46 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, domestic incident. A woman reported a man was yelling at her and destroying property because he believed she was “lying.” The man left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was advised of order for protection procedures.

Friday, Nov. 18

1:06 a.m. to 2:31 a.m., near Wadena, 10, yellow tag odd/even parking warnings were left on parked vehicles.

9:35 a.m., near Wadena, threats involving juvenile parties were reported.

11:56 a.m., near Thrifty White Pharmacy, Wadena, a vehicle backed into a parked vehicle causing minor damage.

Saturday, Nov. 19

12:02 a.m. to 2:12 a.m., near Wadena, 13, yellow tag odd/even parking warnings were left on parked vehicles.

Sunday, Nov. 20

2:19 a.m. to 2:26 a.m., near Wadena, two, yellow tag odd/even parking warnings were left on parked vehicles.

Monday, Nov. 21

8:37 a.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported they were assaulted by a neighbor.

9:04 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a man broke into their apartment and “threatened to kill” them. The incident is under investigation.

6:08 p.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a caller said someone threw something through their window after pounding on the door. The caller believes it was possibly their neighbor.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

12:09 a.m. to 1:17 a.m., 21, yellow tag odd/even parking warnings were left on parked vehicles.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Nothing to report

Thursday, Nov. 24

12:06 a.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, noise complaint.

1:08 a.m., near Wadena, suicide-related.

Friday, Nov. 25

2:18 p.m., near Lincoln Avenue, Wadena, female corgi with a pink collar reported as lost.

2:20 p.m., near Highway 29, Wadena, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

2:34 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a caller said an “older couple” tried to intentionally run them over with a vehicle.

10:50 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a caller reported being stuck in an elevator.

Saturday, Nov. 26

7:00 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a caller reported their neighbor was acting “weird” and was outside “freaking out” over Taylor Swift music. After interviewing the parties involved, the individuals were having a birthday party and there were no issues.

8:57 p.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, domestic incident involving a juvenile. One adult was arrested.

Sunday, Nov. 27

1:20 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a caller reported ongoing harassment by an ex-boyfriend. She was advised of restraining order procedures.

6:29 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a caller reported ongoing stalking, harassing and threatening behavior. The caller was advised of order for protection procedures and an extra patrol would be conducted in the coming week.

8:33 p.m., near 220th Street, Verndale, a vehicle struck a light pole.

Monday, Nov. 28

10:11 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 71, Wadena, a caller witnessed a dark vehicle drive over two road signs.

11:06 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported at the scene.

11:50 a.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported a possible burglary at an apartment building. They believe the entry was "forcefully opened" and damaged. The tenant of the apartment is currently in custody at the Wadena County Jail.