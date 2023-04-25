99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wadena couple to be featured on Pioneer PBS's 'Prairie Yard & Garden'

Pioneer PBS is airing a “Prairie Yard & Garden” special episode highlighting outdoor memorial gardens dedicated to children who died. Ron and Gretchen Noon of Wadena will be featured in the program.

Pioneer PBS’ "Prairie Yard & Garden"
Pioneer PBS’s "Prairie Yard and Garden" is hosted by Mary Holm.
Contributed / Pioneer PBS
Today at 10:01 AM

WADENA — Pioneer PBS’s "Prairie Yard & Garden" will feature outdoor gardens that honor the memory of children in its upcoming episode “The Memorial Gardens,” which will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, on Pioneer PBS.

Host Mary Holm visits with three sets of parents who have all had the unthinkable experience of the death of a child. Ron and Gretchen Noon of Wadena will be one of the couples featured in the program, which will display the lovely garden they built in memory of their son, Benjamin, who died in a traffic accident.

"They’ve channeled this loss and their grief into building beautiful outdoor gardens to honor the memory of their children," according to a news release.

People in Pioneer PBS’s viewing area can livestream this episode at www.pioneer.org/live on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. “The Memorial Gardens” will be repeated on Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. and Monday, May 1 at 1 p.m. The program will also be available to stream at www.pioneer.org/pyg and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@PrairieYardAndGarden .

Produced by Pioneer PBS, "Prairie Yard & Garden" is a Midwest gardening program that inspires well-being through the growing and enjoyment of plants and the program is in its 36th season.

Mike Cihak is the producer/director and videographer with additional videography by Tim Bakken. Production sponsorship is provided by Minnesota Grown, Heartland Motor Company, ACIRA, Shalom Hill Farm, Friends of Prairie Yard & Garden and members of Pioneer PBS.

