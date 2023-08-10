Wadena County Humane Society to hold fundraiser at Whitetail Run Golf Course

WADENA — Fundraising has gone to the dogs … and cats.

The Wadena County Human Society will have its annual golf fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena. The event includes games and prizes on the course with an 11:15 a.m. check-in and noon shotgun start.

“Our whole family loves golf and my parents love cats — both of them — so they kind of just decided to put this together 11 years ago,” said Tracy Adams Kooman, past president of the society and current board member.

Tracy Adams Kooman Contributed / Tracy Adams Kooman

The entry fee includes golfing and a 4:30 p.m. dinner; the cost is $90 per person or $360 per team for 18 holes and a cart, but those interested must register in advance. (For dinner only, the cost is $15 per person.) Call 612-382-8635 or email tracyadams@frontiernet.net to sign up.

Businesses and organizations can also sponsor a hole on the golf course to increase their visibility on the day of the event. But she hopes to raise awareness about the dogs and cats at the Wadena County Humane Society at 310 Ash Ave. NW that can provide companionship.

“We even call them ‘family members,’ right? They become family members, and we care about them,” she said. “They give you a reason to get up every day. There might be days you don't want to leave your house or do anything but your cats or dogs need you.”

Wadena County Humane Society “saves the lives of companion animals, finds forever homes for forsaken pets and advocates responsible animal guardianship in our community,” according to its website where people can find dogs and cats the society has available for adoption.

“They have unending love that they give back to us. And that's a very committed love and very nonjudgmental love,” she said of pets. “They're just very forgiving, cats and dogs are, so I think they really just kind of fulfill a life in your house.”

The Wadena County Humane Society is 100% independently funded with no relationship to the Humane Society of the United States and relies on generous donor contributions and “the love and labor of volunteers.”

She said 20 teams participated in last year’s golf fundraiser that raised $25,000 for the Wadena County Humane Society, which was founded in 1997 through the efforts of dedicated local volunteers.

“It’s usually a foursome. And we play a scramble,” she said of the golf fundraiser. “We have a lot of repeat players but we're trying to reach out to new people to add to the mix as well.”

The Wadena County Humane Society accepts owner surrenders, strays and animals at risk for euthanasia at other crowded shelters if there is space and also provides medical care and behavioral support to abandoned pets.

A trio of weeks-old kittens at the Wadena County Humane Society on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, wait to be adopted into a loving environment. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“I hate to reference COVID and the pandemic but people in that particular time were at home and adoptions were really off the charts,” she said. “And now the adoptions have slowed down.”

Adopted pets from the Wadena County Humane Society go home with heartworm and flea/tick preventatives, are up to date on vaccinations and are microchipped.

“It goes directly to our operations — 100% of the bottom line — to our shelter operations, so really just keeping the doors open, feeding the animals,” she said of the fundraiser. “Another secondary really large expense that we experience is our veterinary bills.”

