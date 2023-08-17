Wadena County Historical Society plans to repurpose hospital building

WADENA — The Wadena County Historical Society gave people a lot to chew on during the Wadena Rotary Club’s Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park, as well as at the farmers market.

The nonprofit society asked those at the Aug. 10 Rotary fundraiser and Aug. 11 market what they would like done with the historic Wesley Hospital building, or how best to repurpose it.

“The majority of ideas fall into three categories: low-income or emergency housing, small business offices or vendor space, and museum or cultural space,” said Su Legatt, a community engagement artist who solicited input on behalf of the society.

Su Legatt asked for the public's suggestions about repurposing the historic Wesley Hospital building during the 2023 Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Contributed / Lina Belar

The Historical Society will host more opportunities for people to share their ideas about what to do with the Wadena building in the coming months.

“We talked with lots of people (at the event). Su walked around and handed out doodle sheets where people could write their own ideas about the Wesley,” said Lina Belar, executive director of the Wadena County Historical Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The historical society would like the former health care facility in Wadena maintained for “a public purpose that will reflect positively on the original builders and its use as a public institution that benefited the community for many years.”

“There was one universal response of ‘Do not tear it down!’ Everyone seemed to feel some level of attachment to the site and wanted the building to continue as a community asset,” Legatt said.

The building “embodies the qualities of permanence, stability and importance in the community … and could be a major contribution to the health and welfare of the community in new ways for many years to come,” according to a society pamphlet about repurposing the facility.

The Wesley Hospital building was maintained by Astera Health and is located on Jefferson Street. Contributed / Astera Health

“Su is a social practice artist who has been chosen to create opportunities for the general public to share their ideas for an appropriate reuse plan,” Belar said.

Legatt said more than 100 people were engaged one-on-one at the Wadena Rotary Club’s Corn and Chicken Feed, and 25 of those responded, but some were duplicate suggestions.

“We went table to table to engage guests as they enjoyed their delicious food,” Legatt said. “Handouts with basic information and blueprints of the building were passed out with crayons so comments could be recorded, ideas drawn and handed back at our booth.”

The final plan will provide guidance and goals for the building that was maintained by Astera Health, and the goal in developing the plan with community members is to make it as creative and inclusive as possible.

Lina Belar is the executive director of the Wadena County Historical Society. Michael Denny / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It created a wonderful conversational moment, and people immediately started sharing personal stories about their experience with the hospital,” Legatt said of the public input she received while going from table to table at the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The society and Northern Lights Library Network are collaborating on a project that includes the development of a regional workshop championing the transition of rural communities toward diversification, innovation, preservation and culture as they move to the future.

“There was an underlying current with a lot of the comments that it would be a very nice bonus, if not a necessity, that the building provides some kind of positive economic impact for the town,” Legatt said of what she has heard from the community.

Tours of the historic building in Wadena will also be offered at the farmers market on Sept. 15. According to Legatt, about 30% of those at the Aug. 11 farmers market took the tour.

“This is such a great opportunity to really think about how this unique building could be used,” Legatt said. “It can be difficult to imagine the space based solely on the blueprint renderings.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





The nonprofit society hopes to preserve the significant artistic expression of our time by showcasing the poets and authors of this region in the building on Jefferson Street because “artists and arts organizations are the couriers of culture for this area of rural Minnesota.”

“Youth activities or community education courses, and small business or vendor spaces, especially with a coffee shop, could all be achieved since there are two floors of space,” Legatt said.

One proposal is to repurpose the Wesley Hospital building into a multi-use building for the humanities and the arts, according to a pamphlet, so theater groups, playwrights and actors could rent a fully-equipped playhouse to develop their productions.

“My sense was that keeping this building an active part of the community and not letting it fall into disrepair was a sentiment that transcends politics, wealth, age and every other demographic,” Legatt said. “It felt like the Wesley was a part of Wadena's identity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that many of those she spoke to at the Rotary event and at the following day’s farmers market immediately shared that they were born at the Wesley Hospital, with a tally of more than 50 newborns.

“Of all the people I spoke with, only a handful did not know what the Wesley was,” Legatt said.

Belar said, “Nearly everyone knew about the Wesley.”

People can submit their suggestions for repurposing the building at the Wadena County Historical Society website. OThey can also call 218-631-9079 or email their thoughts to 603wchs@arvig.net.

“We will also have a booth at Salsa Fest and are hosting three community conversation events later this fall. Each of these will be at a different time and location to make them as accessible as possible,” Legatt said.

The Wadena County Historical Society was awarded a grant to fund the preparation of a study to determine the building’s eligibility for nomination to the historic register.

“People have a fondness for this building that goes beyond aesthetic appreciation,” Legat said. “There is a sense of pride and protection. They seem to see it as a constant in the town that is always evolving and don't want to lose that.”

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com.