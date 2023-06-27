Wadena County Fair remains a fun family tradition for many

WADENA — Faith Pavek was all smiles as she enjoyed some mini-corn dogs at the Wadena County Fair.

The expectant mother from Verndale was in Wadena for the first official day of the 129th annual fair that began Thursday, June 22. Her 2-year-old daughter Aeva was by her side enjoying a rapidly melting ice cream cone on a hot day as the girl’s grandmother kept a watchful eye.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid, pretty much,” Pavek said by a fair concession stand that offered anything fried imaginable. “We just kind of do it every year … and now it’s a new generation.”

Fair food

Pavek was 31 weeks pregnant with her second child when she was at the fair Thursday. But that didn’t keep the owner and CEO at Mama P’s Coop sweating about attending, even though the high for that day almost reached into the 90s.

“I started coming to the fair when I was probably about 10 with friends,” said Pavek, a 22-year-old emergency medical technician. “I like the food the most.”

Aeva Pavek tries to eat her ice cream cone on a hot day without making a mess as her mother Faith orders mini-corndogs at the Fried Food Fantasy stand Thursday, June 22, at the Wadena County Fair. The family from Verndale has made going to the county fair in Wadena a family tradition. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Food stands could be found in the midway on the section of the fairgrounds where the carnival rides were located. Traditional favorites like deep-fried cheese curds, hand-battered corn dogs and fresh-cut fries attracted crowds while snow cones offered some relief at the outdoor event.

“She loves animals and we want to get her into 4-H, so hopefully we can do that here, too,” Pavek said by the Fried Food Fantasy food stand. “But her and her daddy will probably go on some of the rides later.”

Carnival rides

Barbara Hamilton likes to hear Pavek say that. Hamilton and her family are from Louisiana but were manning the rides and the carnival games on Thursday for Midwest Rides of Elk River.

“I get the first-time kids more than anything — the babies,” said Hamilton, who operated the “Pick-A-Duck” game. “Towards the end of the night is when I get the adults, the boyfriend-girlfriend sort of thing, and sometimes I get the older groups trying to reminisce.”

A couple of children hang on for dear life — while having the time of their lives — on the "Sizzler" ride at the Wadena County Fair on Thursday, June 22. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Elk River-based supplier of the rides, foods and games at the Wadena County Fair has been a part of the fair in Wadena for about four years, according to Hamilton. People could try their hands at basketball, fishing, popping balloons, breaking bottles and more for prizes.

Matt Worcester of Elk River waves to his youngest daughter Adalynn as she rides the Beach Buggies ride Thursday, June 22, at the 129th annual Wadena County Fair. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Matt Worcester’s daughter Adalynn had more pressing things on her mind than trying to win stuffed dolls and animals. She wanted to go on the fair ride called “Beach Buggies.”

“We vacation with our family up here,” said Worcester, an Elk River resident. “And the fair is going on kind of at the same time as our vacation, so it's just something fun for the kids to do while we're up here.”

Grandstand events

Wadena County Fair Board President Dennis Lindner was very happy with the planning process and enjoyed working with fellow board members to ensure the annual event went off without a hitch.

“I think overall the fair went really well this year,” Lindner said. “We had a very diverse board this year and that worked out really well to have so many people with different strengths that could be used throughout the planning process and during the fair.”

Grandstand events included side-by-side barrel racing, 3T’s Bucking Bulls rodeo, enduro races, truck and tractor pulls and the demo derby. Hundreds of 4-H members showed their animals while fairgoers enjoyed live music, events, carnival rides, delicious food vendors and more.

Riley Schermerhorm poses with his Netherland dwarf rabbits Stormy Night and Bevie at the 2023 Wadena County Fair on Friday, June 23. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Lindner was also happy to see so many from the community come out to support the fair.

"Thank you to the community for getting behind us and for making it another successful year,” Lindner said.