Wadena County Dairy Association crowns new princesses

Over the next year, dairy royalty will build their knowledge of the dairy industry, enthusiasm for dairy promotion and their communication skills.

2023 Wadena County Dairy Princess banquet
Sena Lehman, Natalie Vandermay, Jayma Lawson, Lexi Pickar, Mattea Smith and Emma Malone.
Contributed / Wadena County Dairy Association
Today at 8:30 AM

WADENA — The crowning of the new Wadena County Dairy princesses was held Saturday, April 15 in Wadena.

Two senior princesses and four junior princesses were crowned: Sena Lehman, Natalie Vandermay, Jayma Lawson, Lexi Pickar, Mattea Smith and Emma Malone.

The dairy princess competition is sponsored by the dairy promotion checkoff, which helps build demand and sales for dairy products.

Over the next year, dairy royalty will build their knowledge of the dairy industry, enthusiasm for dairy promotion and their communication skills.

