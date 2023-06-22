Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wadena County Commissioner Bill Stearns elected district director at Association of Minnesota Counties

AMC District 4_june23.jpg
From left to right: Current District Director Bob Kopitzke (Stevens County), new Alternate Director Bill LaValley (Grant County), AMC President Mary Jo McGuire (Ramsey County) and new Director Bill Stearns (Wadena County) at the Association of Minnesota Counties district meeting on June 16 in Fergus Falls.
Contributed / Association of Minnesota Counties
Today at 8:00 AM

WADENA — Wadena County Commissioner Bill Stearns has been elected to serve as a district director for the Association of Minnesota Counties, according to a press release from the association. 

Stearns will represent AMC’s District 4 on the association’s board of directors. District 4 includes Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin counties.

District directors preside over district meetings, assist in the development of agendas and invite legislators to participate and attend district meetings. District director terms are two years, and each director can serve up to three terms in the position.

AMC member counties belong to one of 10 regional districts around the state. District meetings are held two times per year — usually in June and October — to refine the association’s legislative policy positions and provide valuable information on specific county issues.

“We’re very excited to have Commissioner Stearns join AMC’s board of directors,” AMC Executive Director Julie Ring said. “His interest in working with others to find real solutions to common problems is truly an asset to the district, its citizens and the association as a whole.”

AMC is a voluntary statewide organization that assists the state’s 87 counties in providing effective county governance to the people of Minnesota, according to the press release. The association works closely with the legislative and administrative branches of government in seeing that legislation and policies favorable to counties are enacted. In addition, the association provides educational programs, training, research and communications for county officials.

