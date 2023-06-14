Wadena County Board postpones decision on proposed campsite

WADENA — The Wadena County Board on June 6 decided to hold off on a request for a conditional use permit for a new campground under 50 units on the Crow Wing River.

The conditional use application was submitted by Orton Township property owner James Murphy. The application is for a proposed campground of fewer than 50 units at 22859 330th St., Sebeka, that would include tents and RV spots. It would also include tube rentals and would allow hiking about a half mile up the Crow Wing River from Anderson’s Crossing, on the opposite side of the river.

The board postponed the request to allow for further clarification from Murphy on the number of campsites/RV sites and for County Planning and Zoning/Parks Administrator Deana Malone to consider additional adjustments the board might consider.

The agenda shared prior to the meeting included a motion for a resolution to deny the permit based on the recommendations from the Wadena County Planning and Zoning Commission, which initially reviewed the application at the May 18 public hearing.

The planning and zoning commission's finding of facts from the May 18 public hearing were presented to the County Board on June 6 and included:



The requested use is not compatible with the surrounding area.

The permit will impede the normal and orderly development of the surrounding vacant properties.

There are not adequate utilities, access roads, drainage and other necessary facilities as a minimum maintenance road is not an adequate access road.

Adequate measures have been taken or will be taken to provide off-street/road parking and loading space for delivery trucks.

Adequate measures have not been taken to prevent or control offensive odor, fumes, dust, noise, and vibration so as not to constitute a nuisance.

The requested use is consistent with the Wadena County Land Use Control Ordinance.

The requested use is in conflict with the Wadena County comprehensive plan.

“We live on and plan to retire on this property. It has been our dream to operate and own a campground,” wrote property owner James Murphy in the permit application.

Murphy said he has been working with state agencies for over two years to ensure the property is suitable for a campground. “We had the DNR come to do a density test, and are working with the health department, and step-by-step we have done it the right way,” he said.

When asked about opposition from nearby property owners and community members Murphy said, “I wish my neighbors would have just come and talked to me because we do care what our neighbors think.”

James Murphy, property owner of the proposed campground in Orton Township, addresses the Wadena County Board during its meeting on Tuesday, June 6, concerning his application for a conditional use permit to create a campground on his property located near Anderson’s Crossing. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Pat Salonek, Jr., who is a retired farmer and resides just north of the proposed campground, cited concerns regarding the disturbance of the “peace and quiet” and the precedent it will set.

“If a campground gets approved in the middle of several private properties that share a driveway with an elderly woman, how could you possibly deny the next application to more campgrounds?” Salonek wrote in an email to the Pioneer Journal.

Wadena County has a variety of campgrounds along Crow Wing River, including Anderson’s Crossing, Bullard’s Bluff Campground, Cottingham Park Campground and Knob Hill Campground, to name a few. However, many of the campgrounds along the Crow Wing River are not RV friendly.

“Campgrounds along the river are very popular,” Commissioner Jon Kangas said in a phone interview after Tuesday’s meeting. “There are always going to be people who are opposed to certain things and that’s their right.”

Those who attended the meeting felt that commissioners were ignoring their emails expressing opposition to the campground. Kangas noted that commissioners reviewed those emails, and they were included in Tuesday’s agenda packet.

“An overwhelming majority of the emails the board received opposing this permit were from people who do not live in the area, some came from as far away as the East Coast,” he said.

Some of those who wrote in opposition to the campground live in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts but others live closer, like in West Fargo and Rochester.

“In my opinion, it’s a perfect use of the property. In many instances it shouldn’t be the government’s decision what property owners can and cannot do with their own property,” Kangas said.

Sean Smuda, who owns property near the proposed campground site, spoke in opposition at both the May 18 public hearing and June 6 County Board.

“I have nothing against James. I’m all for capitalism, as I own two businesses myself over in Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point. This is just not the place for this (campground),” Smuda told commissioners.

Smuda said in a phone interview that 12 people spoke out in opposition at the May public hearing.

“We were pretty confident that the recommendations from the planning and zoning committee would be taken into consideration,” he said. “It was difficult to hear that commissioners may not have done their due diligence on learning more about this property.”

In a phone interview, Commissioner Murlyn Kreklau said “The important thing is for Wadena County to grow. We have one of the highest tax rates in the state and a low income base. The request was something that would be welcomed to help better the county overall.”

Currently, the board has developed a county zoning committee to take a closer look at the county’s zoning laws.

“It’s certainly not the norm for the County Board to not accept the recommendations made by the planning and zoning commission,” Kreklau said. “The board is developing a committee to do some research on our zoning laws because they are overly restrictive and that is something we need to change.”

Board discussion included limiting the number of campsites to around 25 instead of just under 50. Murphy estimated that he could potentially have up to 18 or 19 permanent sites with closer to 27 possible sites during busy times throughout the year, including local events and celebrations.

With the initial 60-day deadline on the permit application ending before the next regular board meeting, both Murphy and the board agreed to extend the application period an additional 60 days, to allow for further clarification from Murphy and for County Planning and Zoning/Parks Administrator Deana Malone to consider additional adjustments the board might consider.

The next Wadena County Board meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Wadena County Courthouse.