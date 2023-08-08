Wadena County Board discusses cannabis rules and regulations

WADENA — During the Wadena County Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, cannabis was a topic of discussion as the new recreational marijuana law took effect across the state on the same day.

Commissioner Ron Noon brought forward a proposed ordinance from Benton County as a starting point for discussion.

Noon noted that there are many components of regulation and enforcement to consider, including public use, licensing, location restrictions and underage use. The county can prohibit or restrict cannabis businesses until 2025, limit retailers and approve or deny events. Cities have separate authority.

Noon stated that the cannabis law put forth by the Legislature fails to address the issues of public consumption and licensing or provide any oversight guidance to cities and counties.

“Cities and counties, therefore, are left with the burden of what to do going forward," Noon said. "And I think that everybody's all over the map when I've seen, as far as how to pursue things."

Noon suggested considering a moratorium on cannabis businesses until 2025 and state guidelines for population-based licensing.

Commissioner Bill Stearns disagreed with any moratorium.

“And we will, as far as I'm concerned, will follow the law," Stearns said. "And I personally will not vote for any moratorium. I just think that's crazy. We're going to follow the law and whatever it is."

Enforcement and Regulations

Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr commented on enforcement challenges and loopholes in the law, stating strict enforcement and regulation would strain sheriff's office resources. However, some regulations may be needed to address public health concerns.

The board plans to continue discussion at the September meeting and is seeking public input, possibly through forming a committee. They aim to be proactive and deliberate in their approach through the following:



Put cannabis regulation discussion on the September planning meeting agenda.

Consider forming a committee to study options and get public feedback.

Survey other counties and cities on their approaches.

Consult legal counsel and law enforcement on the county's authority and challenges.

In other County Board business

Friendly Rider Director Randy Jahnke presented the board with a resolution for the Wadena County Friendly Rider to apply for the 2024 Greater Minnesota Transit Operating Grant.

The grant is applied for annually to provide public transit service. The resolution was passed four to one, with Commissioner Jon Kangas abstaining. Kangas stated the reason he abstained is because his district gets no benefit from Friendly Rider services. Kangas represents District 5, which includes the city of Menahga and Blueberry, Shell River and Hunterville townships.

“I wish they could be introduced to people up in my business district. But we got two commissioner districts that get full service and the rest get limited access,” Kangas said.

Jahnke said that surveys conducted in Kangas’ district indicated there wasn’t enough support for Friendly Rider services. If that were to change, Friendly Rider could provide services in District 5 on a regular basis.

A conditional use permit for Randall and Jodi Becker was also presented to the board, with planning and zoning’s Deana Malone recommending the approval of a resolution for a gravel extraction operation including crushing, screening and stockpiling of materials on property located in Section 27 in Red Eye township.

After some discussion, the permit was approved unanimously.

“I read the zoning minutes and I thought it was very fairly vetted," Noon said. "And I think it's a contribution to the current business and I think it'll be a good thing going forward. So thanks to the planning commission for all their work."

The board also heard from Solid Waste Director Chris McConn and supervisor Wade Miller on the recycling collection subsidy for the Solid Waste Department. The subsidy historically pays $1.50 a month per household pickup for the collection of single-sort solid waste.

McConn stated that the subsidy has been a successful partnership with private haulers that has allowed Wadena County to achieve the state-mandated recycling rate of 35%.

However, while the program has been successful, county staff have been unable to find the resolution that authorized this program. And because it is difficult to verify the accuracy of the services performed, the solid waste committee recommended an alternate subsidy method whereby licensed haulers are reimbursed at a rate of $125 per ton of uncontaminated recyclables delivered to the Wadena County Transfer Station.

Per the resolution, effective Jan. 1, 2024, Wadena County Solid Waste will pay a subsidy of $125 per ton to licensed haulers for uncontaminated recyclables received at the Wadena County Transfer Station.

The board also authorized the director and supervisor of the Wadena County Solid Waste to sign permit modification application forms and submit final cover and stormwater design drawings to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

