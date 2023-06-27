Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wadena County Board approves Orton Township campsite permit and $135,250 in ARPA funds for city of Staples

ARPA funds were granted to the city of Staples and property owner James Murphy's conditional use permit was approved.

Bar graph shows Wadena County ARPA fund designations for some cities.
Wadena County commissioners designated $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for cities. The approved designations included $575,000 for Wadena, $231,250 for Menahga, $135,250 for Staples, $135,250 for Sebeka and $123,250 for Verndale.
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 2:40 PM

WADENA — At the June 20 Wadena County Board meeting, Orton township property owner James Murphy provided county commissioners with requested additional clarification for a campground for tents, campers, and RVs of less than 50 units including tube rentals and hiking trails.

At the June 13 board meeting, county commissioners asked Murphy to deliver additional details regarding the number of campsites. The proposed campground is located at 22859 330th St. in Sebeka about a half mile up the Crow Wing River from Anderson’s Crossing, on the opposite side of the river.

After numerous meetings and lengthy discussion that included new findings of facts provided by the County Planning Commission, the board approved the conditional use permit on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Bill Stearns opposed.

ARPA Funds Granted to City of Staples

The city of Staples presented a detailed request for grant funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the county board. The requested amount is for $135,250 with a total project cost estimated at $197,802.

In the application request, Staples city officials stated their intentions are to recover from the pandemic by investing in housing development to attract and retain residents to the community, as well as investments in the industrial park to assist with attracting new businesses.

"The City of Staples has seen an extended period of growth in both our commercial/industrial and residential sectors over the past several years and anticipate this to continue into the future," said Staples City Administrator Jerel Nelson. "We appreciate the Wadena County Board agreeing to assist with infrastructure needs in our industrial park.”

Jerel Nelson.JPG
Staples city administrator Jerel Nelson presents a grant request for ARPA funds at the county board meeting June 20.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The federal ARPA money will be used to expand infrastructure in the industrial park — including sewer, water and electric access in the industrial service lots that are certified shovel-ready for new business. The expansion will include 60 acres of land that encompasses 11 manufacturing and industrial facilities, and three new businesses.

In January 2022, Wadena County received $2.7 million in ARPA funds, which are not tied to specific projects but are available for cities based on proposals shared with the county.

The County Board aimed for equitable city disbursements and long-term impacts for the county tax base, schools and municipalities, with the intent for funds to lead to further improvements within the county.

The approved designations included $575,000 for Wadena, $231,250 for Menahga, $135,250 for Staples, $135,250 for Sebeka and $123,250 for Verndale. The funds are roughly based on population and will pay for projects in the local communities.

The money will be reimbursed to cities as they submit receipts for funds spent on the projects. The county is responsible for tracking how its ARPA funds are spent.

The board also:

  • Approved a request made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a habitat easement for 240 acres in Red Eye Township in Wadena County. Blake Knisley, a realty specialist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, informed the commissioners that a grant of easement for wildlife habitat protection has been secured from Ervasti Family Farms, LLP.
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
