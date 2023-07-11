Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wadena City Library to close old First Street location July 15, then reopen Aug. 1 at its new home

The Wadena City Library will permanently close its old location at 304 First St. SW on July 15, then re-open Aug. 1 in its new home at 210 First Street SW.

Wadena Library building.JPG
The Wadena City Library will permanently close the location at 304 First Street SW on July 15. It will reopen at the new site about two weeks later, on Aug. 1.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 4:58 PM

WADENA — The Wadena City Library will open to patrons at its new location on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. The new location is at 210 First Street SW and was formerly home to the First National Bank of Wadena.

The current building at 304 First Street SW will close permanently on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. In-person library services including checkouts, internet use, reference desk and summer reading prize pickup will not be available for the the last two weeks of July.

Patrons are advised not to place requests for materials, unless they select the mobile library or other Kitchigami Library System branches.

Additionally, there will be no programs or story times held during the moving period, and patrons will not be able to return items to the drop box at either building until the new site opens.

Digital services such as Cloud Library, Hoopla and Beanstack will not be affected.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
