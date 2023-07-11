Wadena City Library to close old First Street location July 15, then reopen Aug. 1 at its new home

WADENA — The Wadena City Library will open to patrons at its new location on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. The new location is at 210 First Street SW and was formerly home to the First National Bank of Wadena.

The current building at 304 First Street SW will close permanently on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. In-person library services including checkouts, internet use, reference desk and summer reading prize pickup will not be available for the the last two weeks of July.

Patrons are advised not to place requests for materials, unless they select the mobile library or other Kitchigami Library System branches.

Additionally, there will be no programs or story times held during the moving period, and patrons will not be able to return items to the drop box at either building until the new site opens.

Digital services such as Cloud Library, Hoopla and Beanstack will not be affected.