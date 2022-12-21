SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Wadena City Library holiday closures

The Wadena City Library will be closed several days to observe the winter holidays.

Wadena Library Organization.JPG
Wadena City Library
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
By Staff Report
December 21, 2022 10:44 AM
WADENA — The Wadena City Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Additionally, the Wadena City Library will close and observe New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2.

