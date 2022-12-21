Wadena City Library holiday closures
The Wadena City Library will be closed several days to observe the winter holidays.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WADENA — The Wadena City Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Additionally, the Wadena City Library will close and observe New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2.
James Dean Wegscheid, 57, of Wadena was taken to the Wadena hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.
I need people who would be interested in working with me on the Take-and-Make kit program that I have been running with the Wadena City Library.
Phase One will be home to new cat-dedicated space, one humane society board member said.