Wadena City Council receives excellent reviews for 2022 audit
WADENA — The Wadena City Council was presented with a 2022 financial report by auditing firm Carlson SV CPAs & Advisors during the council's Aug. 8 meeting. Dean Birkeland, a representative from the auditing firm, addressed the council and gave an overview of the findings.
The audit resulted in an unmodified “clean” opinion, meaning the city’s financial reporting met accounting standards. There were three findings related to internal controls, but Birkeland noted these were minor issues also found in other municipalities.
“I just wanted to highlight and let you know that these are very impressive credentials,” Birkeland said.
The council accepted the audit report unanimously.
In new business, Police Chief Naomi Plautz and Officer Milo Scott addressed the council expressing a need for handgun replacements for the department. In 2000, the police department was issued eight Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns, and although firearms can last a lifetime when taken care of, newer technology is available to assist with crucial needs.
The Wadena Police Department asked to purchase 13 new Glock 22 Gen5 .40 caliber handguns equipped with optic sights and without an invasive handle. The total cost for 13 handguns, eight optic sights, eight flashlight attachments and nine holsters is $9,283.50. The motion passed unanimously.
In other business:
- The City Council interviewed candidates for the city clerk position and made a job offer to candidate Hope Sapp at Step 2 of the pay scale, with a six-month probationary period and possible increase to Step 3 after the initial probationary period.
- The council approved requests to install a memorial bench for a late resident, Ron “Toby” Pierce, at the sledding hill. Pierce helped to establish the sledding hill.
- The City Council approved a request from Sheena Prizler to block off part of Third Street SW for a neighborhood block party.
- The Public Works Department received a request from Henry and Patricia Johnson and David and Lynn Quincer to pave Wedge Lane. The Johnsons own two of the four parcels and Quincers own one. A fourth parcel is owned by Jason and Tina Quilling. Kovar asked the council to hire engineering firm Bolton-Menk to complete the staking portion of the project with the Public Works Department completing the rest of the project. Kovar noted the actual overlay could be scheduled and bid in conjunction with the planned work for 2023. All costs would be assessed to the three property owners. Since a majority of the property owners agreed to the project and their assessment, the city doesn’t have to hold a public hearing to proceed with the project.
- The City Council also approved a request from Cody Boyer to close the municipal parking lot by the VFW for a bean bag tournament.
