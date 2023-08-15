Wadena City Council receives excellent reviews for 2022 audit

WADENA — The Wadena City Council was presented with a 2022 financial report by auditing firm Carlson SV CPAs & Advisors during the council's Aug. 8 meeting. Dean Birkeland, a representative from the auditing firm, addressed the council and gave an overview of the findings.

The audit resulted in an unmodified “clean” opinion, meaning the city’s financial reporting met accounting standards. There were three findings related to internal controls, but Birkeland noted these were minor issues also found in other municipalities.

“I just wanted to highlight and let you know that these are very impressive credentials,” Birkeland said.

The council accepted the audit report unanimously.

In new business, Police Chief Naomi Plautz and Officer Milo Scott addressed the council expressing a need for handgun replacements for the department. In 2000, the police department was issued eight Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns, and although firearms can last a lifetime when taken care of, newer technology is available to assist with crucial needs.

The Wadena Police Department asked to purchase 13 new Glock 22 Gen5 .40 caliber handguns equipped with optic sights and without an invasive handle. The total cost for 13 handguns, eight optic sights, eight flashlight attachments and nine holsters is $9,283.50. The motion passed unanimously.

In other business: