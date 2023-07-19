Wadena City Council discusses possible tenant for municipal airport

WADENA—After several years of sitting mostly unused, the hangar at Wadena Municipal Airport might have a new tenant, thanks to council member Mark Lunde, who has been diligently working to bring more business and activity to the airport.

Lunde aims to bring a FBO or “fixed-base operator” business to the airport to help provide exposure and to add value to the city’s underutilized municipal airport.

The Wadena Municipal Airport is situated three miles west of the city on Highway 29 and opened in its current location in 1998. The airport includes a 4,005-foot paved runway, 24-hour self-serve fuel service, short and long term hangar space as well as a pilot’s lounge. City employees estimate the big hangar is at least 80-by-120 feet.

Recently referred to as “a very expensive storage shed,” now thanks to Lunde, a Brainerd area aviation business owner has expressed interest in renting a portion of the airport hangar to operate his aviation business.

“In a perfect world, we'd have somebody come in here who wants to start a business, someone to manage the airport, sell fuel, sell service, sell maintenance services, and to sell all sorts of aviation related items,” said Lunde.

Lunde, a pilot who rents a hangar at the airport, said an FBO business could increase revenue for the city, increase activity and allow for future growth opportunities.

During the city council meeting on July 11, council members discussed the possibility of renting a portion of the airport to aviation business owner Shawn Baron of Midsota Aviation. Lunde said he met with Baron, who expressed interest in moving his business from Brainerd to Wadena. Baron currently employs two people and is looking to grow his crop spraying business.

“I feel like we have a candidate here that would be a good fit, maybe not even long term, maybe something to get started getting somebody back in there, generating revenue, generating activity for the city and for the airport itself,” said Lunde.

The Wadena Municipal Airport has had an FBO in the past but, not since 2016. Once an FBO is secured, the city could seek further FFA funding for the once-planned equipment shed that was scheduled to be built north of the current hangar to store the field equipment.

In other business, the council:

Heard from Bob Beseman, owner of the Investment Center Advisor Group regarding the Highway 10 expansion project. Beseman addressed the council regarding the lack of communication from the city regarding parking lot changes that will directly affect his business. He asked the council to speak with MnDOT regarding shifting the alignment of the parking lot located at 409 Ash Avenue North West.

Heard from Dean Usleman, Wadena Development Authority and Planning & Zoning director, regarding an Overland Group, LLC purchase agreement of $25,000 for lot 3, and $28,000 for the remainder of lot 4, block 2 in the Wadena business park addition. The Overland Group scouts out development opportunities to help identify potential markets for Dollar General.

Accepted the resignation of Seth Ament from the Public Works Department. The council authorized Public Works Director Kovar to advertise and perform interviews to fill the position.

Approved request from the WDA to use the Burlington Northern Park and close Aldrich Avenue Southwest from Jefferson street to the gazebo for the upcoming Salsa Festival on Sept. 16.

