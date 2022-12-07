Wadena City Council discusses inflation impacts on city budgets

WADENA — The city of Wadena discussed preliminary budgets for the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, Whitetail Run Golf Course, Municipal Liquor Store and city electric, water and sewer at a special city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Inflation has drastically increased the costs of chemicals, shipping, natural gas and supply all across the board.

The city council is looking into different ways to lower the impact of budget increases on Wadena residents, such as using a reserve fund to help stabilize the rate increase. All budgets and plans discussed at the Nov. 29 meeting were preliminary.

The city council will officially share the 2023 budget at the December meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. In order to view the preliminary budgets, visit the city website at wadena.org .