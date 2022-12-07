SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Wadena City Council discusses inflation impacts on city budgets

Inflation has affected the costs of chemicals, shipping, natural gas and supply all across the board.

Wadena City Sign
Wadena city sign
Pioneer Journal file photo
Elizabeth Vierkant
December 07, 2022 07:30 AM
WADENA — The city of Wadena discussed preliminary budgets for the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, Whitetail Run Golf Course, Municipal Liquor Store and city electric, water and sewer at a special city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Inflation has drastically increased the costs of chemicals, shipping, natural gas and supply all across the board.

The city council is looking into different ways to lower the impact of budget increases on Wadena residents, such as using a reserve fund to help stabilize the rate increase. All budgets and plans discussed at the Nov. 29 meeting were preliminary.

The city council will officially share the 2023 budget at the December meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. In order to view the preliminary budgets, visit the city website at wadena.org .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSFINANCEWADENAWADENA COUNTY
Elizabeth Vierkant
Elizabeth (she/her), 23, graduated with a degree in Journalism and Communications from the University of Wisconsin–Stout in 2020. Elizabeth has always had a passion for telling stories about people and specializes in community features, which she uses for her Perham-centered content.
