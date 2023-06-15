Wadena chef Glenda Flores takes part in 'Favorite Chef' competition

WADENA — Glenda Flores, head chef at Fired restaurant, which is located inside Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena, has entered the "Favorite Chef" competition. The winner will receive $25,0000, a two-page feature advertorial in the Taste of Home Magazine, and a once-in-a-lifetime cooking experience with world-renowned culinary connoisseur, Carla Hall.

As head chef at Fired, Flores is inspired by family, friends and community to create her scrumptious wood-fired recipes. She entered the Favorite Chef competition in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize and using it to better the community.

“If I’m lucky enough to win the competition I plan to use part of the money to develop a local cooking program for disabled and special needs people here in Wadena,” Flores said.

Flores, whose daughter has autism, said there aren't many programs for younger people with disabilities once they age out of school. Her goal is to develop a local, volunteer-based culinary program for people with disabilities in the community.

Flores is currently ranked at No. 4 in her group. Voting ends on Thursday, June 22. Votes can be cast daily online by visiting: https://favchef.com/2023/glenda-flores.

