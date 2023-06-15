Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wadena chef Glenda Flores takes part in 'Favorite Chef' competition

The head chef of Fired, located inside Drastic Measures Brewing, is in the running to win $25,000. Flores would use part of the winnings to develop a culinary program for people with disabilities.

Glenda Flores.jpg
Glenda Flores, head chef at Fired, which is located in Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena.
Contributed / Glenda Flores
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 2:59 PM

WADENA — Glenda Flores, head chef at Fired restaurant, which is located inside Drastic Measures Brewing in Wadena, has entered the "Favorite Chef" competition. The winner will receive $25,0000, a two-page feature advertorial in the Taste of Home Magazine, and a once-in-a-lifetime cooking experience with world-renowned culinary connoisseur, Carla Hall.

As head chef at Fired, Flores is inspired by family, friends and community to create her scrumptious wood-fired recipes. She entered the Favorite Chef competition in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize and using it to better the community.

“If I’m lucky enough to win the competition I plan to use part of the money to develop a local cooking program for disabled and special needs people here in Wadena,” Flores said.

Flores, whose daughter has autism, said there aren't many programs for younger people with disabilities once they age out of school. Her goal is to develop a local, volunteer-based culinary program for people with disabilities in the community.

Flores is currently ranked at No. 4 in her group. Voting ends on Thursday, June 22. Votes can be cast daily online by visiting: https://favchef.com/2023/glenda-flores.

Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sharon Ortlepp, Frazee
Sherwin and Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings
Arts and Entertainment
Country music legend Sherwin Linton and his band return to the Wadena County Fairgrounds
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
David. A. Anderson (edited).jpg
Columns
Veterans Notes: Prescription refill is now available via the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Wadena County Veteran Service Officer David A. Anderson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: June 15 edition
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Strong Insurance of Wadena storefront
Local
Elder abuse happens. Here is what you need to know to prevent it.
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: 'Transformers’ sequel roars at the box office
June 13, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
IMG_7082.JPG
Local
Protect the environment or the economy? Debaters argue their sides in annual Think-Off
June 13, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant