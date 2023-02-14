99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wadena Chamber of Commerce's wine and chocolate event makes a triumphant return

Proceeds from the event will go toward expanding Wadena's Christmas decorations and light displays at Burlington Northern Park.

DSC_7413.JPG
Attendees got to try a variety of wines during the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce's wine and chocolate fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Tris Anderson
By Tris Anderson
February 14, 2023 02:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce’s much-loved wine and chocolate event made its return on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Wine, Beer, Spirits and Chocolate: A Valentine's Tasting Party, as this year’s event was called, was a fundraiser for the chamber, much like past wine and chocolate events.

The chamber sold about 75 tickets this year, said Chamber Director Dana Cantleberry.

“We had people at our event from six until a little after 10 (p.m.), so it went very well. It was fun to see people here enjoying themselves, sampling the wine and the beer and the vodka and bourbon from our local vendors,” she said.

Between sips and conversation, patrons were able to bid on various silent auction baskets, which contained everything from tools to food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cantleberry said the total raised is not yet known, but the chamber expects to have a number by the end of this week.

Wine and chocolate 1
The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce's wine and chocolate fundraiser made a triumphant return on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The last in-person event was held in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons got to sample various wines and sweet treats while bidding in a silent auction.
Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Proceeds from the event will go toward expanding Wadena's Christmas decorations and light displays at Burlington Northern Park.

“We’re looking at building our activities for the month of December,” Cantleberry said.

The wine and chocolate event will return next year.

“I think it’s only going to grow. It brings people to town and it gets them out and about … I think it’s a cool event,” Cantleberry said.

But in the meantime, the chamber has plenty of exciting events coming up.

On March 11, the chamber will hold its appreciation banquet at the Wadena VFW. Much like Wine and Chocolate, this event has also been on hiatus due to the pandemic. The chamber will give awards to volunteers, business people and others for their contributions to the community.

The chamber, city and economic development director will also give updates during the banquet.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite the cold, it’s never too early to start dreaming about summer. The June Jubilee summer celebration will be held on June 9 and 10 this year.

“It was fun to hear the laughter and chatter,” Cantleberry said about Saturday’s event. "It was a very nice evening.”

Related Topics: CITY OF WADENABUSINESSWADENA CHAMBER OF COMMERCEFUNDRAISERS
Tris Anderson
By Tris Anderson
What To Read Next
20230207_174623.jpg
Local
Biblical Citizenship seminars underway in Perham; 8-week course connects faith and freedom
Nearly 50 people attended the first Biblical Citizenship seminar at Pizza Ranch in Perham on Feb. 7. The course is an eight-week seminar about the connections between faith and the country's founding
February 14, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Rural Wadena mail carrier transported to Astera while on duty; stolen pickup recovered
Officers spoke to the mail carrier who seemed confused and said he was trying to get back to Staples. Asetra EMS services checked the man and determined that he needed to go to the emergency room.
February 14, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Members of Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 and members of the Wadena City Library Board at the Wadena City Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Local
Wadena Elks make donations to feed students, acquire new 3D printer for city library
The Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386 made donations Thursday, Feb. 9 to the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary school to feed students and to the Wadena City Library to buy a 3D printer for public use.
February 14, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
IMG_4196.JPG
Local
'Mad' talent of community thespians flexed in Madhatters One Act Play Showcase
Actors from Wadena, New York Mills and Browerville gathered at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium to perform their one-act shows on Saturday, Feb. 11.
February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant