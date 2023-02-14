Wadena Chamber of Commerce's wine and chocolate event makes a triumphant return

WADENA — The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce’s much-loved wine and chocolate event made its return on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Wine, Beer, Spirits and Chocolate: A Valentine's Tasting Party, as this year’s event was called, was a fundraiser for the chamber, much like past wine and chocolate events.

The chamber sold about 75 tickets this year, said Chamber Director Dana Cantleberry.

“We had people at our event from six until a little after 10 (p.m.), so it went very well. It was fun to see people here enjoying themselves, sampling the wine and the beer and the vodka and bourbon from our local vendors,” she said.

Between sips and conversation, patrons were able to bid on various silent auction baskets, which contained everything from tools to food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cantleberry said the total raised is not yet known, but the chamber expects to have a number by the end of this week.

The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce's wine and chocolate fundraiser made a triumphant return on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The last in-person event was held in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons got to sample various wines and sweet treats while bidding in a silent auction. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Proceeds from the event will go toward expanding Wadena's Christmas decorations and light displays at Burlington Northern Park.

“We’re looking at building our activities for the month of December,” Cantleberry said.

The wine and chocolate event will return next year.

“I think it’s only going to grow. It brings people to town and it gets them out and about … I think it’s a cool event,” Cantleberry said.

But in the meantime, the chamber has plenty of exciting events coming up.

On March 11, the chamber will hold its appreciation banquet at the Wadena VFW. Much like Wine and Chocolate, this event has also been on hiatus due to the pandemic. The chamber will give awards to volunteers, business people and others for their contributions to the community.

The chamber, city and economic development director will also give updates during the banquet.

ADVERTISEMENT

And despite the cold, it’s never too early to start dreaming about summer. The June Jubilee summer celebration will be held on June 9 and 10 this year.

“It was fun to hear the laughter and chatter,” Cantleberry said about Saturday’s event. "It was a very nice evening.”

