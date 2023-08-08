Wadena Area Concert Association's 2023-24 season is just around the corner

WADENA — As summertime slowly fades into the background and the crisp fall air begins to creep in, consider adding a little music to help make the seasonal shift more enjoyable.

The Wadena Area Concert Association (WACA) recently announced their 2023-24 season with a lineup of talented musicians including Divas 3, Jason Lyle Black, Blue Red Roses and more.

The WACA is a nonprofit group that provides quality live entertainment at the historic Wadena Memorial Auditorium.

WACA President Bridget King said they have invited Allied Concert Series to provide a sneak peek of the upcoming season on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena. Everyone is invited, King said. “All music lovers are welcome to learn more about this extraordinary value.”

Season membership tickets will be available for purchase and include all of the season’s upcoming performances, including the reciprocity partner cities Park Rapids, Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and Sauk Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WACA will have a booth set up during the 56th annual Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed event on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Burlington Northern Park. Season tickets will be available for purchase during the event, and fliers will be available at the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce.

Season membership ticket prices are:



$100 for family membership (includes two adults and children through age 18).

$45 for adult membership.

$15 for student membership (includes college students).

Grab your season passes or give the gift of music that keeps on giving while creating unforgettable memories and experiences. For more information contact WACA president Bridget King at 218-639-2469 or find them on Facebook.

The season is slated to begin with the powerhouse trio of voices of Divas 3 on Monday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium.

Here’s a closer look at the 2023-24 season:

Divas 3, Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Divas 3 sings hit songs from the 1960s through the 1990s featuring songs from Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and more. Individual members of the group have all starred in shows on the Las Vegas Strip and together the group has performed across the U.S. and internationally as headliners for luxury cruise ships.

Jason Lyle Black, Monday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Lyle Black is an award-winning piano entertainer whose clever arrangements, fun stories and onstage charm have won him countless fans from around the world. Black takes audiences on a journey through numerous musical styles, playing nearly 100 songs in his fast-paced show, all interwoven with his comedic stories like “Songs Not to Play at People’s Weddings and Funerals”.

Blue Red Roses, Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Blue Red Roses come from Battle Lake featuring Mary and Daniel Olson who are partners in life and in songwriting. The couple brings their melody-laden hooks with an organic twist and nostalgic sound to the forefront. Both musicians come from rock-and-roll backgrounds along with musical theater experience and classical training. With their unapologetic love for 1970s music, their sound is nostalgic and upbeat. Their off-the-cuff vocals feature a classic yet eclectic mix of ABBA and the Beatles, with Tom Petty undertones.

Chris Funk Wonderist, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

A magic show with live music! Magician Chris Funk–The Wonderist has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. Presenting a violin concerto, and a guitar loop recorded live on stage combined with the live-feed camera and interactive video brings the audience up on stage and into the action, delivering a show that everyone both young and old will love.

Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront, Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Kathy Kaefer’s award-winning show, "Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront," immortalizes the brave men and women of “the greatest generation” in a celebration of the songs that inspired them to greatness. Kathy draws a deeply personal narrative from her own interviews with veterans about their wartime experiences and her grandmother’s life as a young woman on the homefront.

Here Comes the Sun, Monday, April 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate The Beatles with a fresh, vibrant and authentic act that gets audiences “rising” to their feet. Five multi-instrumentalist/vocalists (Broadway, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) combine talents to recreate a decade of Beatles soundscapes. Forgoing costumes and wigs to focus on the music, this modern rock and roll experience satisfies the true Beatles fan!