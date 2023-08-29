6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador crew visits local businesses

Local businesses received First Dollar and Pride in Wadena certificates on Aug. 24.

DSC_2047.JPG
From left: Mayor George Deiss, Renee Frethem, Blissful A Boutique owner Rachel Ament, Wadena Chamber of Commerce Director Dana Cantleberry, Crystal Riddle and Kim Schroeder present Blissful A Boutique with a first dollar certificate on Aug. 24.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 11:01 AM

WADENA — The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador crew presented Blissful A Boutique and Meraki Mexican Bakery with a First Dollar Certificate on Aug. 24.

The Wadena Public Library and The BBQ Smokehouse were presented with a Pride in Wadena certificate in appreciation for improving the appearance of the Wadena area.

DSC_2055.JPG
From left: Wadena Mayor George Deiss, Renee Frethem, Kent Schmidt, Meraki Mexican Bakery owner Daniela Navarette, Wadena Chamber Director Dana Cantleberry, Crystal Riddle and Kim Schroeder.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Blissful A Boutique is owned by Rachel Ament and is located at 102 Jefferson St. S. Meraki Mexican Bakery is owned by Daniela Navarrete and is located at 205 Jefferson St. S.

DSC_2063.JPG
Wadena Mayor George Deiss presents Wadena Public Library Branch Manager Renee Frethem with a Pride in Wadena certificate on Aug. 24.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The new Wadena Public Library is settling into its new location at 210 First St. SW and received a Pride in Wadena certificate from the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce. The BBQ Smokehouse, which also received a Pride in Wadena certificate, is owned by Tyler Ehrmantraut and is located at 204 Ash Ave. NW.

DSC_2079.JPG
From left: Wadena Mayor George Deiss, Renee Frethem, Kent Schmidt, The BBQ Smokehouse owner Tyler Ehrmantraut, Wadena Chamber Director Dana Cantleberry, Crystal Riddle and Kim Schroeder present The BBQ Smokehouse with a Pride in Wadena certificate.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce works to energize local businesses through a variety of services and outreach efforts including business after-hours events. The next business after-hours is slated to take place at the Wadena VFW on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5-7 p.m.

The chamber also hosts monthly retailer’s meetings held on the third Thursday of each month at 7 a.m. at The Boondocks Cafe. All retailers are welcome and you don't have to be a chamber member to attend. At the meeting, the chamber goes over past and upcoming events, and then retailers can share any news or discuss issues.

Contact the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce at wadena.chamber.director@gmail.com or visit their website for additional details and to become a member at https://www.wadenachamber.com/.

Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
