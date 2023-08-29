Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador crew visits local businesses

WADENA — The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador crew presented Blissful A Boutique and Meraki Mexican Bakery with a First Dollar Certificate on Aug. 24.

The Wadena Public Library and The BBQ Smokehouse were presented with a Pride in Wadena certificate in appreciation for improving the appearance of the Wadena area.

From left: Wadena Mayor George Deiss, Renee Frethem, Kent Schmidt, Meraki Mexican Bakery owner Daniela Navarette, Wadena Chamber Director Dana Cantleberry, Crystal Riddle and Kim Schroeder. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Blissful A Boutique is owned by Rachel Ament and is located at 102 Jefferson St. S. Meraki Mexican Bakery is owned by Daniela Navarrete and is located at 205 Jefferson St. S.

Wadena Mayor George Deiss presents Wadena Public Library Branch Manager Renee Frethem with a Pride in Wadena certificate on Aug. 24. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The new Wadena Public Library is settling into its new location at 210 First St. SW and received a Pride in Wadena certificate from the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce. The BBQ Smokehouse, which also received a Pride in Wadena certificate, is owned by Tyler Ehrmantraut and is located at 204 Ash Ave. NW.

From left: Wadena Mayor George Deiss, Renee Frethem, Kent Schmidt, The BBQ Smokehouse owner Tyler Ehrmantraut, Wadena Chamber Director Dana Cantleberry, Crystal Riddle and Kim Schroeder present The BBQ Smokehouse with a Pride in Wadena certificate. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce works to energize local businesses through a variety of services and outreach efforts including business after-hours events. The next business after-hours is slated to take place at the Wadena VFW on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5-7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chamber also hosts monthly retailer’s meetings held on the third Thursday of each month at 7 a.m. at The Boondocks Cafe. All retailers are welcome and you don't have to be a chamber member to attend. At the meeting, the chamber goes over past and upcoming events, and then retailers can share any news or discuss issues.

Contact the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce at wadena.chamber.director@gmail.com or visit their website for additional details and to become a member at https://www.wadenachamber.com/.

