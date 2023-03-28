99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wadena aims for child care grant, prepared to match up to $30,000

ARPA funds to be used if grant obtained

work issues.jpg
Of the 100 people that took a community survey regarding child care, complications with lack of child care and work were noted for some.
Contributed / Wadena City Council
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:41 AM

WADENA — The Wadena City Council has agreed to apply for a $30,000 matching grant to increase child care opportunities in the city.

During a special meeting on Monday, March 20, the City Council approved allocating up to the requested amount in matching funds pulled from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies. ARPA funds were provided to cities by the federal government to use as stimulus funding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Children’s Finance Grant Application stated an identified location would “accommodate four new family child care providers in a pod type setting” that would “create up to 48 new childcare slots …”

The location for the potential child care providers was stated to be created through working with “staff at Astera to re-purpose part of the Tri-County Health Care campus …” A map was provided to the council of the proposed child care center, which was noted to be on the north end of the TCHC building and included a common play area.

ChildcareCenterProsed.jpg
A potential child care pod location, should the city receive grant funding, was identified as part of the TCHC campus.
Contributed / Wadena City Council

The opportunity to apply for the grant came about after the city participated in a rural childcare innovative program, where an action plan was written.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information provided to the council, the effort started in 2019 under the leadership of Katie Heppner. She worked alongside a coalition that included First Children’s Finance and 32 Wadena County leaders to develop an action plan.

A supply and demand gap analysis was conducted in regard to child care, and community members were surveyed. According to the report provided to the council, the results indicated a deficit of 500 child care slots in the county. Contributing factors to the deficit were noted to be regulations, low pay, no benefits, long hours and high operating costs.

childcaregraph.jpg
The community survey conducted included 100 individuals that were given specific questions developed for parents, employees and child care providers. The graph shows the response to the question regarding the perception of available child care offerings.
Contributed / Wadena City Council

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
roads throughout BC
Local
Spring load restrictions start March 29 for roads in north-central and north zones
March 28, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
It's been a great month for snowmobiling, but grant-in-aid trails close March 31
March 28, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Animal neglect involving 4 horses; citation for minor consumption in lewd incident
March 28, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
MJ Hockey Pic 2023.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Wadena-Deer Creek’s MJ Lunde awarded Hobey Baker Award
March 28, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Boys basketball: Wolverines handout postseason awards
March 28, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Wrestling: WDC wrestling postseason awards
March 28, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: March 23 edition
March 28, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports