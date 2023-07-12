Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Verndale student Michael Uselman attends American Legion Minnesota Boys State

Uselman returned from Legion Boys State with lasting friendships and firsthand experience in campaigning for varying levels of government.

Legion Boys State Pic one.jpg
Verndale High School student Michael Uselman spent a week on the St. John's University campus learning how to campaign for elected government positions.
Contributed / Michael Uselman
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 7:00 AM

VERNDALE — The Wadena American Legion Post 171 chose Verndale student Michael Uselman to attend the 74th Annual American Legion “Legion Boys State” held on the Campus of St. John’s University, in Collegeville, Minnesota, June 11-17.

Uselman was sponsored by Post 171 and was recommended by Verndale High School Principal Katie Bolland.

Young men from across the state are chosen to attend the Legion Boys State program. To be selected for the program, the student must be a junior in high school and demonstrate good quality and character within the community and school.

Uselman spent a week on the St. John’s University campus, with over 200 other young men learning how to organize and participate in city, county and state branches of government. Participants held mock elections and campaigned for leadership positions while learning first-hand the importance of democracy.

“Not just any boy gets to go and being chosen gives me a lot of pride,” Uselman said.

Legion Boys State Pic .jpg
Students from across the state spent a week together learning how city, county and state governments operate at the annual Legion Boys State event at St. John's University June 11-17.
Contributed / Michael Uselman

Participants in the annual event work in groups to learn how to develop a government from scratch. They write rules and bills and learn how to campaign for office while honing public speaking skills and more. The program also encourages young men to become better citizens while providing a glimpse into the democratic ideals that the United States was founded on.

“The best part for me was the friendships that I made. Every person I met seemed to be very well-rounded and it was an amazing environment to make friends,” Uselman said.

After being selected to be on a rules committee, Uselman also campaigned for mayor.

“I ran for the mayor of Duluth and even with a ton of support I didn’t quite make it,” he said.

However, Uselman would end up being elected to serve in the state Senate.

"Through our city and county level government groups, I was chosen from that group to run for a spot on the Senate,” he said.

Alongside 20 other young men running for a spot in the Minnesota Senate, he learned the importance of creating rules, how to campaign for elected positions and public speaking skills.

“One thing I learned is that local government is where you can make the most difference," Uselman said. "In the future, I will definitely be attending some city council meetings.”

Throughout his time on the St. John's University campus, he learned that if you want to see a change in your community and government, showing up is the first step.

His advice for future students who attend the Legion Boys State program is to not let ego get the best of you.

“In order to be elected for any leadership position you have to put yourself out there but in a way that is personable and relatable," Uselman said.

Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
