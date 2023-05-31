Verndale graduate is heading to West Point

VERNDALE — Verndale High School senior Dalton Moyer is preparing to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, leaving this June to attend one of the country’s most prestigious military schools.

“I’ve always had an interest in the military, but I didn’t realize until last September that I wanted to go to West Point,” said Moyer. In addition to a strong sense of patriotism, Moyer said he wanted to pursue an education that would be both physically and mentally challenging.

West Point is one of the most competitive schools in the United States to get into. In order to be accepted, applicants must have a strong academic background, high test scores and stellar recommendations — including one from a U.S. representative or a U.S. senator.

Moyer was nominated by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of Duluth, who represents Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.

Moyer has been active in sports, including hockey since he was five, and is graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

Moyer also said his acceptance into the prestigious military academy will give him an opportunity to pursue his goals of becoming an Army pilot or a sniper while obtaining an engineering degree.

About 1,300 cadets enter the academy each year with about 1,000 who reach graduation. The Army fully funds tuition for cadets in exchange for a commitment to active duty service upon graduation. The academic program grants a Bachelor of Science degree with a curriculum that focuses on a cadet’s performance in a broad academic program, military leadership performance and mandatory participation in competitive athletics.

As an avid athlete, Moyer is adept at relying on his teammates to be successful, and that sentiment lends to his desire to attend the academy.

“You’re not going through West Point without relying on others,” Moyer said. He also referred to the motto used by cadets and graduates alike, "The Long Gray Line," which represents the straight and unchanging path of discipline cadets will need to follow in order to lead with character, abide by the Honor Code and live with integrity in order to be leaders of the nation.

“It’s used to describe all of the others who have come before, and all those who will come after,” said Moyer. In essence, it describes the academy’s motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.”

Dalton’s father, Corey Moyer, said of his son’s acceptance into West Point, “We are very proud and excited for him and I know this will be a big adventure for him. This opportunity will be a fantastic launching pad for anything he wants to do in life.”

Moyer is set to leave this June and is excited to become affectionately known as a pleb. “A pleb is what you are called at West Point when you are a freshman. It’s meant to reflect upon the ranks given to new cadets," Moyer said.