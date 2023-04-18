Verndale Future Farmers of America member competes for top award

VERNDALE — Caleb Neal is a member of the Verndale chapter of the National Future Farms of America Organization. The son of Craig and Stacey Neal is one of four finalists for the Minnesota FFA Star in Production Placement.

The winner will be named Monday, April 24, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus during the Minnesota FFA State Convention.

The FFA Star awards are the top recognition of students who have excelled in their Supervised Agriculture Experience programs; the SAE is a required component of a total agricultural education program and Stars are chosen in four categories: farmer, production placement, agribusiness, and agriculture, food and natural resource science.

Neal works on the family’s farm, which includes 275 Black Angus beef cattle and 1,200 acres of crops. His responsibilities include sire selection, health maintenance and cattle observation, working 40 hours each week on those duties as well as with planting and harvesting.

Neal enjoys welding, riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles, and being involved in his community. His plans include attending Central Lakes College to become a diesel technician, according to a news release.

The Minnesota FFA Convention is offered in partnership by the Minnesota FFA Association, the Minnesota FFA Foundation and the Minnesota FFA Alumni.

FFA is a national organization developing students’ potential for "premier leadership, personal growth and career success" through agricultural education with more than 800,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Minnesota FFA Association represents nearly 16,000 members and over 200 high school chapters across the state.

Agricultural education engages students through hands-on learning in the classroom, work-based learning opportunities known as Supervised Agricultural Experience projects and FFA activities.