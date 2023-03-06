99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Vehicle fire reported east of Wadena; no injuries

On March 5, a driver smelled smoke and pulled over to the shoulder on County Road 23. Flames spread quickly from under the seat and the driver escaped without injury, according to a news release.

1616030+fire.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
March 06, 2023 01:04 PM

WADENA — A pickup truck was deemed a "total loss" following a fire on the side of County Road 23 in North Germany Township, east of Wadena, on Sunday, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

On March 5 at 9:45 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a vehicle fire on the side of the road.

Joshua Shesta, of Menahga, was driving a 2015 GMC pickup when he said he started smelling smoke in the cabin of the vehicle, so he pulled over to the side of the road. As he exited the pickup, he noticed visible flames that were coming from underneath the seat and appeared to be spreading quickly.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed the vehicle was "fully engulfed" and members of the Sebeka Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the blaze, the news release stated.

Shesta was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was not injured during the incident.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
FSA snowmobile accident
Local
Runaway snowmobile damages house, garage, vehicle in Menahga
March 06, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
69496+crime.jpg
Local
Man arrested after domestic stabbing at Rothsay Truck Stop
March 06, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Fish.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Adult Education helps build mobile GED testing opportunities for state residents
March 04, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter