Vehicle fire reported east of Wadena; no injuries

WADENA — A pickup truck was deemed a "total loss" following a fire on the side of County Road 23 in North Germany Township, east of Wadena, on Sunday, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

On March 5 at 9:45 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a vehicle fire on the side of the road.

Joshua Shesta, of Menahga, was driving a 2015 GMC pickup when he said he started smelling smoke in the cabin of the vehicle, so he pulled over to the side of the road. As he exited the pickup, he noticed visible flames that were coming from underneath the seat and appeared to be spreading quickly.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed the vehicle was "fully engulfed" and members of the Sebeka Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the blaze, the news release stated.

Shesta was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was not injured during the incident.