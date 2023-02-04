Vehicle and detached garage destroyed in fire
Fire departments were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started because of a mechanical issue with the vehicle.
SHELL RIVER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle and detached garage appear to be a total loss following a fire in Shell River Township on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At approximately 10:11 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle on fire at a residence in section 22 of Shell River Township.
Upon arrival, the garage and vehicle were discovered to be fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished.
The fire is believed to have started because of a mechanical issue with the vehicle. Nobody was injured.
The Menahga, Sebeka and Park Rapids fire departments responded to the scene, along with Tri-County Ambulance and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
