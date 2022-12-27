Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Updated COVID-19 booster doses free on Dec. 30 at Wadena County Public Health

The new booster helps to protect against the original COVID-19 strain, just like previous vaccines, as well as against newer Omicron variants that are circulating.

Symptoms of COVID-19.JPG
Who needs it? Get vaccinated and avoid the symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
File Photo
By News Staff
December 27, 2022 12:08 PM
WADENA — Just in time for your New Year’s Resolution not to catch covid, updated COVID-19 booster doses are available from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 30 Wadena County Public Health.

The Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine is available at Wadena County Public Health to people 6 months and older.

To make an appointment: Call 218-631-7629 or register online (using Google Chrome) using the link below:

Schedule Appointment with Wadena County Public Health (squarespacescheduling.com) or this link:

https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=27796043&calendarID=7670628

During this time of COVID-19, Wadena County Public Health is asking people to come by “appointment only,” and those 2 years old and older are encouraged to wear a mask so medical staff can administer vaccines in a safe manner.

The Moderna Bivalent Booster is recommended for all people age 18 and older regardless of their health condition, according to a news release from Wadena County Public Health.

The new booster helps to protect against the original COVID-19 strain, just like previous vaccines, as well as against newer Omicron variants that are circulating.

And the COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge, which will help with your New Year’s Resolution to quit spending money all the time.

If you are unable to come during the time listed above, call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629. It is located at 22 Dayton Ave. SE, Wadena.

Here’s when to get the updated booster: At least two months after your last COVID-19 dose – either a booster dose or your primary series.

Who should get the updated booster? People age 12 and up are eligible for the updated Pfizer booster, and adults age 18 and up are eligible for the updated Moderna booster.

